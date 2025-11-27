ETV Bharat / sports

Gambhir & His Escapade Put India In Serious Trouble During Transition Phase

Kolkata: Touching the nadir has become a regular syndrome in Indian cricket for the last few seasons. Only after gulping the third whitewash at home at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati, Gautam Gambhir's boys now stare down the barrel and hope for a turn of fortunes.

Pointing fingers at mistakes won't help, as a massive surge of faulty decisions has pushed India to a precarious edge. It's not clear who took the call of suddenly preparing rank-turners at home, sans any kind of homework. If it was Gambhir and the team think tank's call to go for turning tracks, then he must own the responsibility of the drubbing against New Zealand last year and South Africa most recently.

After having been inflicted a 408-run rout in Guwahati, the policy makers of Indian cricket must go into a huddle and introspect on what went wrong. Once India were tagged tigers at home. But no more. In past, the Indians were a force to reckon with in the international circuit when it came to spin, both in batting skills and tweaking finesse.

However, the last two series exposed India's chinks in armour, both in terms of their batters' skills against spinners and Indian spinners' quality or the lack of it. The fact that only two Indian batters reached 50 in four innings in the last two Tests is a worrying piece of statistics. And not on unplayable wickets, but on wickets where foreign batters have got the better of the Indians.

Proteas spinner Simon Harmer's (17 wickets averaging 8.94) havoc and Indian batters' average of a shade over 15 in the series are testimony of batters' plight against spinners. South African skipper Temba Bavuma exhibited the skill of batting required on the turning wickets, both at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the Assam Cricket Association Stadium.

Here, India's strategy, without proper thinking, went for a toss. First, before opting to play on spin-friendly wickets, the Indian batters must have prepared themselves to be adept in batting in such conditions. To buttress the point, a simple piece of statistics is enough. Indian batters failed to surpass 250 across four innings against South Africa, with their highest being 201.

Secondly, the transition from Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma-Ravichandran Ashwin era to a younger lot was done in a proverbial haste. The Indian batting found wanting against quality spin even on good batting tracks, let alone turners. Sai Sudharsans, Shubman Gills, Yashasvi Jaiswals were no answer 36-year-old offie Harmer of late.