Chaos In Turkish Football: Galatasaray And Fenerbahce Players Engage In Mass Brawl After 2-1 Thriller
Galatasaray’s 2-1 victory over Fenerbahce was marred by a mass brawl which erupted after the conclusion of the match.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST
Football is a sport which often witnesses players having high adrenaline and taking actions in a fit of rage. The Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in Turkish football saw a similar incident, as players from both sides were seen engaged in a brawl after the conclusion of the fixture. The fight became so intense that security personnel, along with staff of both teams, got involved in a scuffle.
Galatasaray won the match by 2-1, but the fight overshadowed one of the thrilling matches in Turkish football. The footage of the Gala captain Abdulkerim Bardakci pulling his players after a confrontation involving Fenerbahce's Kerem Aktürkoğlu has gone viral on social media.
🚨| CRAZY SCENES in Turkish football! Brutal fights break out after the Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe game. 😳🥊 https://t.co/C4XwTMMKDb— Winna F.C. (@WinnaFC) October 26, 2026
Midfielder Matteo Guendouzi and a member of the security staff were involved in a fight. This fight drew a massive crowd of players, and even stadium security stepped in to calm the situation.
Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen shone in the match, scoring twice in the first half for his team, giving them an advantage early in the game. The Nigerian forward struck for the hosts in the 29th and 44th minutes, helping them take a 2-0 lead.
Fenerbahce tried to bounce back in the game with Irfan Can Kahveci scoring in the 62nd minute, but Galatasaray held their 2-1 lead firm to secure the contest. It was a thrilling contest, but the brawl between the players soon became the talking point.
😳 Boxing gloves come out after Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe! Absolute chaos in Turkish football 🚨🥊 https://t.co/D2u2Iprv82— MatchGoal Central (@MatchGoaal) October 26, 2026
Where are Galatasaray And Fenerbahce are placed in the standings?
Both clubs are placed in the top five of the Turkish League standings. Galatasaray are the table toppers, accumulating 22 points from nine matches, including seven victories, one draw and one defeat. Fenerbahce, on the other hand, are in fifth place, bagging 16 points from nine matches, including five wins, one draw and three losses.
The two teams have a difference of six points and four positions between them. Galatasaray were the champions last season while Fenerbahce were placed in second position. The rivalry is set between the two teams once again, and both will aim to clinch the silverware.