ETV Bharat / sports

Chaos In Turkish Football: Galatasaray And Fenerbahce Players Engage In Mass Brawl After 2-1 Thriller

Galatasaray football team ( AP )

Football is a sport which often witnesses players having high adrenaline and taking actions in a fit of rage. The Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in Turkish football saw a similar incident, as players from both sides were seen engaged in a brawl after the conclusion of the fixture. The fight became so intense that security personnel, along with staff of both teams, got involved in a scuffle.

Galatasaray won the match by 2-1, but the fight overshadowed one of the thrilling matches in Turkish football. The footage of the Gala captain Abdulkerim Bardakci pulling his players after a confrontation involving Fenerbahce's Kerem Aktürkoğlu has gone viral on social media.

Midfielder Matteo Guendouzi and a member of the security staff were involved in a fight. This fight drew a massive crowd of players, and even stadium security stepped in to calm the situation. Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen shone in the match, scoring twice in the first half for his team, giving them an advantage early in the game. The Nigerian forward struck for the hosts in the 29th and 44th minutes, helping them take a 2-0 lead.