ETV Bharat / sports

GOAT India Tour 2025: Full Schedule, Ticket Price, Timings And All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: Argentina legend Lionel Messi will arrive in Mumbai on Sunday, December 14, for the third leg of the GOAT India tour 2025. Messi’s tour started on a chaotic note as the mismanagement at the Salt Lake stadium resulted in the fans expressing their anger by resorting to violence. The event was planned for two hours, which included Messi’s meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was ended in less than 30 minutes. The fans bought a ticket for around Rs 5000, and they were unable to catch even a glimpse of the star footballer at the event. The sequence of events resulted in massive outrage, which led to chaos and vandalism.

After visiting Kolkata, he arrived in Hyderabad for the second leg of the tour and met Telangana CM Revnath Reddy and LOP Rahul Gandhi. Messi, along with Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, participated in the GOAT Cup penalty shootout. The players conducted football clinics for children before the night came to an end.

Messi is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai from Hyderabad early on Sunday. He will meet cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at a padel tournament, which is scheduled to take place at around 4:30 PM IST at the Cricket Club of India (CCI).

Wankehde Stadium will host a 7 v 7 exhibition football match headlined by Lionel Messi, which will also feature Bollywood celebrities. Fans will be allowed entry into the stadium three hours before the event starts, from 2 PM IST.

Afterwards, Messi will attend a private fashion show, where funds will be raised for charity. Messi’s Qatar 2022 memorabilia will also be auctioned in the charitable event. The Argentine football star is expected to meet multiple Bollywood stars, including John Abraham, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Jackie Shroff, at the event.

Messi’s Mumbai tour schedule

4:30 PM | Cricket Club of India (CCI)

Padel exhibition match