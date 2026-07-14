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Kick Off In India, Grand Finale In Australia! Full Schedule Of Big Bash League 2026-27 Announced

The opening match of the 16th season of the BBL will be held at the historic M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai, India.

bbl 2026-27 schedule
Perth Scorchers (AFP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 14, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Cricket Australia officially released the match schedule for the 16th season of Australia's famous T20 cricket series, the Big Bash League.

Following the huge success of the IPL T20 cricket series being held in India, various countries around the world are starting and running their own franchise T20 leagues. As part of this, the Australian Cricket Board launched the Big Bash League (BBL) in 2011. The series, which has completed 15 seasons so far, is preparing to enter its 16th.

Considered Australia's summer festival, the series has been a feast for cricket fans every year in December and January. Featuring premier teams from 8 cities, including the Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers, and Melbourne Stars, the series has captivated cricket fans around the world with the presence of world-class international players, gigantic sixes, and cutting-edge technology.

The organisers have announced the schedule for the league, and it is the first time in the history of the tournament that one of the fixtures in the tournament will be played on foreign soil. Notably, the tournament opener is set to be played at the historic M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, Chennai, between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers.

The league stage of the BBL will start on December 12, and the tournament will conclude on January 16. The play-off round will begin on January 19. The final of the tournament will be on January 26. However, Cricket Australia has also stated that the venues for the playoffs will be unveiled later.

Season opener in Chennai

India and Australia on Friday (July 10) unveiled a Sports Collaboration Roadmap to expand cooperation in training, sports science, technology and the sports industry, with the inaugural match of the upcoming Big Bash League season in Chennai being the highlight of this collaboration.

One of the notable features as a part of this collaboration was the announcement of the inaugural match of the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League being played at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai.

The opening Australian Men's Big Bash League fixture will see Melbourne Renegades face defending champions Perth Scorchers at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in December, marking the first time a foreign cricket league match will be staged in India. The eight-team BBL is one of the most-followed domestic cricket leagues in the world after the IPL and is usually held in the December to February window.

BBL 2026-27 Schedule

DateMatchTime (IST)
December 12Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers2:40 PM
December 15Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers1:45 PM
December 16Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers1:45 PM
December 17Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat1:45 PM
December 18Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers1:45 PM
December 19Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers1:45 PM
December 20Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes1:45 PM
December 21Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat1:45 PM
December 22Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades1:45 PM
December 23Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder1:45 PM
December 24Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes1:45 PM
December 26Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat12:35 PM
December 26Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars3:45 PM
December 27Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades1:45 PM
December 28Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers1:45 PM
December 29Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars1:45 PM
December 30Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder1:45 PM
December 31Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars1:45 PM
January 1Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers10:30 AM
January 1Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes1:45 PM
January 2Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers1:45 PM
January 3Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers1:45 PM
January 4Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades12:35 PM
January 4Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat3:45 PM
January 5Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder1:45 PM
January 6Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades1:45 PM
January 7Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers1:45 PM
January 8Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers1:45 PM
January 9Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers1:45 PM
January 10Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers8:40 AM
January 10Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat1:45 PM
January 11Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars1:45 PM
January 12Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes1:45 PM
January 13Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades1:45 PM
January 14Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes1:45 PM
January 15Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder1:45 PM
January 16Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers10:30 AM
January 16Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars1:45 PM
January 17Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers8:10 AM
January 17Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder1:45 PM

Perth Scorchers defending champion

Perth Scorchers have been the strongest team in the league, winning six titles so far. Also, they emerged triumphant in the last edition. Sydney Sixers have won three titles.

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BBL SCHEDULE 2026
BIG BASH LEAGUE IN INDIA
BIG BASH LEAGUE IN INDIA SCHEDULE
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BBL 2026 2027 SCHEDULE VENUE

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