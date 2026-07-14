Kick Off In India, Grand Finale In Australia! Full Schedule Of Big Bash League 2026-27 Announced
The opening match of the 16th season of the BBL will be held at the historic M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai, India.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Cricket Australia officially released the match schedule for the 16th season of Australia's famous T20 cricket series, the Big Bash League.
Following the huge success of the IPL T20 cricket series being held in India, various countries around the world are starting and running their own franchise T20 leagues. As part of this, the Australian Cricket Board launched the Big Bash League (BBL) in 2011. The series, which has completed 15 seasons so far, is preparing to enter its 16th.
Considered Australia's summer festival, the series has been a feast for cricket fans every year in December and January. Featuring premier teams from 8 cities, including the Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers, and Melbourne Stars, the series has captivated cricket fans around the world with the presence of world-class international players, gigantic sixes, and cutting-edge technology.
Summer plans sorted! Your #BBL16 schedule has landed 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/AGSVp8OgVL— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) July 14, 2026
The organisers have announced the schedule for the league, and it is the first time in the history of the tournament that one of the fixtures in the tournament will be played on foreign soil. Notably, the tournament opener is set to be played at the historic M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, Chennai, between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers.
The league stage of the BBL will start on December 12, and the tournament will conclude on January 16. The play-off round will begin on January 19. The final of the tournament will be on January 26. However, Cricket Australia has also stated that the venues for the playoffs will be unveiled later.
Season opener in Chennai
India and Australia on Friday (July 10) unveiled a Sports Collaboration Roadmap to expand cooperation in training, sports science, technology and the sports industry, with the inaugural match of the upcoming Big Bash League season in Chennai being the highlight of this collaboration.
11 games across 10 venues and two countries 🌏 What a start to #BBL16! pic.twitter.com/zlDnBcIAFe— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) July 14, 2026
One of the notable features as a part of this collaboration was the announcement of the inaugural match of the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League being played at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai.
The opening Australian Men's Big Bash League fixture will see Melbourne Renegades face defending champions Perth Scorchers at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in December, marking the first time a foreign cricket league match will be staged in India. The eight-team BBL is one of the most-followed domestic cricket leagues in the world after the IPL and is usually held in the December to February window.
BBL 2026-27 Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|December 12
|Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers
|2:40 PM
|December 15
|Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers
|1:45 PM
|December 16
|Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers
|1:45 PM
|December 17
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat
|1:45 PM
|December 18
|Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers
|1:45 PM
|December 19
|Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers
|1:45 PM
|December 20
|Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes
|1:45 PM
|December 21
|Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat
|1:45 PM
|December 22
|Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades
|1:45 PM
|December 23
|Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder
|1:45 PM
|December 24
|Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes
|1:45 PM
|December 26
|Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat
|12:35 PM
|December 26
|Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars
|3:45 PM
|December 27
|Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades
|1:45 PM
|December 28
|Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers
|1:45 PM
|December 29
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars
|1:45 PM
|December 30
|Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder
|1:45 PM
|December 31
|Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars
|1:45 PM
|January 1
|Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers
|10:30 AM
|January 1
|Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes
|1:45 PM
|January 2
|Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers
|1:45 PM
|January 3
|Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers
|1:45 PM
|January 4
|Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades
|12:35 PM
|January 4
|Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat
|3:45 PM
|January 5
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder
|1:45 PM
|January 6
|Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades
|1:45 PM
|January 7
|Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers
|1:45 PM
|January 8
|Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers
|1:45 PM
|January 9
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers
|1:45 PM
|January 10
|Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers
|8:40 AM
|January 10
|Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat
|1:45 PM
|January 11
|Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars
|1:45 PM
|January 12
|Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes
|1:45 PM
|January 13
|Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades
|1:45 PM
|January 14
|Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes
|1:45 PM
|January 15
|Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder
|1:45 PM
|January 16
|Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers
|10:30 AM
|January 16
|Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars
|1:45 PM
|January 17
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers
|8:10 AM
|January 17
|Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder
|1:45 PM
Perth Scorchers defending champion
Perth Scorchers have been the strongest team in the league, winning six titles so far. Also, they emerged triumphant in the last edition. Sydney Sixers have won three titles.