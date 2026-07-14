ETV Bharat / sports

Kick Off In India, Grand Finale In Australia! Full Schedule Of Big Bash League 2026-27 Announced

Hyderabad: Cricket Australia officially released the match schedule for the 16th season of Australia's famous T20 cricket series, the Big Bash League.

Following the huge success of the IPL T20 cricket series being held in India, various countries around the world are starting and running their own franchise T20 leagues. As part of this, the Australian Cricket Board launched the Big Bash League (BBL) in 2011. The series, which has completed 15 seasons so far, is preparing to enter its 16th.

Considered Australia's summer festival, the series has been a feast for cricket fans every year in December and January. Featuring premier teams from 8 cities, including the Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers, and Melbourne Stars, the series has captivated cricket fans around the world with the presence of world-class international players, gigantic sixes, and cutting-edge technology.

The organisers have announced the schedule for the league, and it is the first time in the history of the tournament that one of the fixtures in the tournament will be played on foreign soil. Notably, the tournament opener is set to be played at the historic M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, Chennai, between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers.

The league stage of the BBL will start on December 12, and the tournament will conclude on January 16. The play-off round will begin on January 19. The final of the tournament will be on January 26. However, Cricket Australia has also stated that the venues for the playoffs will be unveiled later.