From Villagers' Taunts To World Champion: Haryana's Minakshi Among 4 Boxers Felicitated By President Murmu

Rohtak: 'What will a girl do on a boxing ring?', 'Do you want you daughter to break her nose?', 'Who will marry her with a distorted face?'. These questions from neighbours and relatives haunted Minakshi for years but instead of letting the taunts push her back, she became more determined to chase her dreams.

For 24-year-old Minakshi Hooda, a boxer from Haryana's Rohtak district, who won a gold medal at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, the fight was always much more tougher around her than against her opponent in the ring.

"After my marriage, I managed the household, raised livestock and sold milk to support my family. My elder daughters got married but I had a different dream for my youngest daughter, Minakshi, who loved sports since childhood. Seeing her passion, I wanted her to excel in sports and always encouraged her. Initially, she played handball, but after trying her hand at boxing, she decided to become a boxer," said Sunita Devi, Minakshi's mother.

"However, being a boxer from a family like us comes with a price. Ever since she started playing, we were bogged down by our neighbours' taunts. They used to ask why I am allowing my daughter to go out and practice a sports like boxing, typically meant for boys. They told me that she would break her nose and it would become difficult to get her married if she loses her beauty. But I had ignored everything and kept sending her to championships. Also, her school teachers supported her," Sunita added.

Hailing from Rurki village, Minakshi's father, Krishna Hooda, drives a rented auto-rickshaw for the last 30 years. Due to the family's poor financial condition, Sunita started raising buffaloes and selling milk in the neighbourhood, to help in running the household and also to ensure Minakshi is able to pursue her dreams.

In the beginning, Krishna was against his daughter's boxing aspirations due to societal pressure and objected to send her for practice. So, when he went out for work, Sunita used to send her to the stadium. This continued for four months till Krishna found out and became furious. Finally, Minakshi's coach, Vijay Hooda, came in to convince him about her capabilities and Krishna agreed.