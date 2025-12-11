From Villagers' Taunts To World Champion: Haryana's Minakshi Among 4 Boxers Felicitated By President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday felicitated Minakshi, Jaismine, Nupur and Pooja at Rashtrapati Bhavan after their medal-winning performances at the 2025 World Boxing Championships.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 11:23 AM IST
Rohtak: 'What will a girl do on a boxing ring?', 'Do you want you daughter to break her nose?', 'Who will marry her with a distorted face?'. These questions from neighbours and relatives haunted Minakshi for years but instead of letting the taunts push her back, she became more determined to chase her dreams.
For 24-year-old Minakshi Hooda, a boxer from Haryana's Rohtak district, who won a gold medal at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, the fight was always much more tougher around her than against her opponent in the ring.
"After my marriage, I managed the household, raised livestock and sold milk to support my family. My elder daughters got married but I had a different dream for my youngest daughter, Minakshi, who loved sports since childhood. Seeing her passion, I wanted her to excel in sports and always encouraged her. Initially, she played handball, but after trying her hand at boxing, she decided to become a boxer," said Sunita Devi, Minakshi's mother.
"However, being a boxer from a family like us comes with a price. Ever since she started playing, we were bogged down by our neighbours' taunts. They used to ask why I am allowing my daughter to go out and practice a sports like boxing, typically meant for boys. They told me that she would break her nose and it would become difficult to get her married if she loses her beauty. But I had ignored everything and kept sending her to championships. Also, her school teachers supported her," Sunita added.
Hailing from Rurki village, Minakshi's father, Krishna Hooda, drives a rented auto-rickshaw for the last 30 years. Due to the family's poor financial condition, Sunita started raising buffaloes and selling milk in the neighbourhood, to help in running the household and also to ensure Minakshi is able to pursue her dreams.
In the beginning, Krishna was against his daughter's boxing aspirations due to societal pressure and objected to send her for practice. So, when he went out for work, Sunita used to send her to the stadium. This continued for four months till Krishna found out and became furious. Finally, Minakshi's coach, Vijay Hooda, came in to convince him about her capabilities and Krishna agreed.
"When Meenakshi won her first medal, people's attitude started changing. After that, her father also started supporting her completely," Sunita said.
Krishna, who is overjoyed with his daughter's performance told ETV Bharat, "As Meenakshi kept winning medals in competitions, our confidence grew. We are very happy with her performance."
Minakshi first entered the boxing ring for practice in 2013. Now, she has won gold at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in the 48kg category defeating Kazakhastan's Olympic medalist Nazym Kyzaibay in a 5-0 score, making a historic win for India.
Previously, she won a gold medal in the Junior National competition in 2017, a gold medal in the National competition in 2019, a silver medal in the Senior National competition in 2021, and gold medals in the BRICS and Elorda Cup in 2024.
In 2022, she got a job in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and she bought a second-hand auto-rickshaw for her father.
Indian women boxers who brought laurels to the nation at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Ms Jaismine and Ms Minakshi won the gold medals, Ms Nupur brought home the silver medal, whereas Ms Pooja Rani was… pic.twitter.com/CiLD9pYaLk— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 10, 2025
On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu felicitated Minakshi and three other female boxers, Jaismine Lamboria, Pooja Rani Bohra, and Nupur Sheoran, who won medals for India at the World Boxing Championship 2025. The boxers were invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi for the felicitation ceremony. President Murmu posed for a photograph with the boxers, mimicking a boxing stance. The World Boxing Championship was held in Liverpool, England, from September 4 to 14.
