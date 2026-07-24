ETV Bharat / sports

From Running Barefoot To An Asian Medal: Huidrom Bhumeshwory Devi's Journey Of Courage, Sacrifice And Olympic Dreams

Tezpur: For most athletes, winning a bronze medal at the Asian U-23 Athletics Championships is a moment of immense pride. For Huidrom Bhumeshwory Devi, however, the bronze she won in Ordos, China, represents far more than a sporting achievement.

The bronze medal is a medal forged through years of hardship, sacrifice, financial struggles, personal loss, injuries and unwavering determination. It is the story of a young girl who first took to running not with dreams of international glory, but with a simple hope—to help her family survive after the death of her father.

Bhumeshwory who finished third in women's 800m event with a respectable time of 2 minutes 10:20 seconds (Special arrangement)

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat over the phone after her bronze-medal-winning performance, the middle-distance runner from Manipur said the achievement had strengthened her belief that she could aim for even greater heights.

"It feels really good. The competition was very tough, but I stayed focused on my race. Winning this medal has motivated me to work even harder and prepare better for the future," said Bhumeshwory, who finished third in women's 800m event with a respectable time of 2 minutes 10:20 seconds.

She Started Running To Help Her Family

Born in Imphal East district, Bhumeshwory's life changed dramatically in 2012 when her father, late Huidrom Basanta Singh, passed away. She was studying in Class IV at the time. Her mother, Huidrom Ongbi Mangi Devi, a homemaker, was suddenly left with the responsibility of raising the family amid severe financial difficulties.

For Bhumeshwory, athletics initially had little to do with fame or medals. It was about finding a way to support her mother. In 2016, she participated in a 20-km school race and won ₹5,000 in prize money. That small victory turned out to be a major turning point.

Bhumeshwory (right) finished third in women's 800m event with a respectable time of 2 minutes 10:20 seconds (Special arrangement)

"That was the first time I realised that running could help my family financially. I thought that if I continued running, I could earn prize money and support my mother," she recalled.

Soon afterwards, she took part in a half-marathon (21-km race) in Manipur. At that stage, she did not even have a pair of running shoes.

"I ran the entire 21 kilometres barefoot and finished 12th. I received ₹2,000 as prize money, and a local MLA encouraged me by giving me another ₹1,000. That gave me hope that athletics could change my family's situation," she said.

Bhumeshwory is confident that she can compete at the highest level in World, Olympics and Asian games (Special arrangement)

From Road Races to Competitive Athletics

In the early days, Bhumeshwory knew very little about competitive athletics. Her experience was largely limited to road races. Her maternal uncle, Phijam Inaocha, played an important role in introducing her to organised athletics. He took her to the state stadium, where she began formal training under her first coach, 'Somchandra Sir'.

She later trained under Konthoujam Kosana Meitei, who helped develop her abilities and encouraged her to pursue athletics more seriously. Her career took another major step forward in 2017 when she joined the Sports Authority of India's Sports Training Centre (SAI-STC).

The transition was not easy. Like many young athletes from modest backgrounds, she had to overcome limitations in facilities and resources. But her talent and determination eventually opened new doors.

Her performance improved significantly after she began training under Maharashtra-based coach Kailas Kasar at the National Centre of Excellence.