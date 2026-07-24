From Running Barefoot To An Asian Medal: Huidrom Bhumeshwory Devi's Journey Of Courage, Sacrifice And Olympic Dreams
The Manipuri speaks about her days of running marathons barefoot to winning medal in Asian Under-23 Athletics Championship in Ordos, China. Reports Pranab Kumar Das
Published : July 24, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST|
Updated : July 24, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
Tezpur: For most athletes, winning a bronze medal at the Asian U-23 Athletics Championships is a moment of immense pride. For Huidrom Bhumeshwory Devi, however, the bronze she won in Ordos, China, represents far more than a sporting achievement.
The bronze medal is a medal forged through years of hardship, sacrifice, financial struggles, personal loss, injuries and unwavering determination. It is the story of a young girl who first took to running not with dreams of international glory, but with a simple hope—to help her family survive after the death of her father.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat over the phone after her bronze-medal-winning performance, the middle-distance runner from Manipur said the achievement had strengthened her belief that she could aim for even greater heights.
"It feels really good. The competition was very tough, but I stayed focused on my race. Winning this medal has motivated me to work even harder and prepare better for the future," said Bhumeshwory, who finished third in women's 800m event with a respectable time of 2 minutes 10:20 seconds.
She Started Running To Help Her Family
Born in Imphal East district, Bhumeshwory's life changed dramatically in 2012 when her father, late Huidrom Basanta Singh, passed away. She was studying in Class IV at the time. Her mother, Huidrom Ongbi Mangi Devi, a homemaker, was suddenly left with the responsibility of raising the family amid severe financial difficulties.
For Bhumeshwory, athletics initially had little to do with fame or medals. It was about finding a way to support her mother. In 2016, she participated in a 20-km school race and won ₹5,000 in prize money. That small victory turned out to be a major turning point.
"That was the first time I realised that running could help my family financially. I thought that if I continued running, I could earn prize money and support my mother," she recalled.
Soon afterwards, she took part in a half-marathon (21-km race) in Manipur. At that stage, she did not even have a pair of running shoes.
"I ran the entire 21 kilometres barefoot and finished 12th. I received ₹2,000 as prize money, and a local MLA encouraged me by giving me another ₹1,000. That gave me hope that athletics could change my family's situation," she said.
From Road Races to Competitive Athletics
In the early days, Bhumeshwory knew very little about competitive athletics. Her experience was largely limited to road races. Her maternal uncle, Phijam Inaocha, played an important role in introducing her to organised athletics. He took her to the state stadium, where she began formal training under her first coach, 'Somchandra Sir'.
She later trained under Konthoujam Kosana Meitei, who helped develop her abilities and encouraged her to pursue athletics more seriously. Her career took another major step forward in 2017 when she joined the Sports Authority of India's Sports Training Centre (SAI-STC).
The transition was not easy. Like many young athletes from modest backgrounds, she had to overcome limitations in facilities and resources. But her talent and determination eventually opened new doors.
Her performance improved significantly after she began training under Maharashtra-based coach Kailas Kasar at the National Centre of Excellence.
"After joining the National Centre of Excellence, I received proper facilities, scientific coaching, gym training and structured strength programmes. That completely changed my performance, and I started winning medals at the national level," she said.
She is now training under renowned Italian coach Claudio Pannozzo, who is guiding her preparations for international competitions.
When Even Running Shoes Were a Luxury
Bhumeshwory said financial difficulties remained a constant challenge during the early years of her career. "My father had passed away, my mother is a housewife, and we had no financial stability. Even buying running shoes was difficult," she said.
She credits her family members, coaches and well-wishers for helping her continue her journey when circumstances could easily have forced her to give up.
Among those she remembers with gratitude are her grandfather from a neighbouring village, Thigujam Iboyai, her maternal uncle Phijam Inaocha, Kuper, the boys from the 2018 SAI-STC batch, Rajkumar Dayananda Meitei, Anilkumar and her two senior sisters, Premila and Sakun.
An International Medal Won Despite Injury
Her journey to Ordos in China for Asian U-23 Athletics Championships was also marked by a major physical challenge.
Bhumeshwory revealed that she had been dealing with an ovarian health issue that seriously disrupted her training and preparation. Medical examinations, including an ultrasound scan, confirmed the condition, while persistent abdominal pain made it difficult for her to train normally.
The injury came at a particularly crucial stage of her career. "I had already clocked 2:04.44 last year, and this year I ran 2:05 at the Senior Federation Cup. To qualify through the National Inter-State Championships, I needed to finish among the top two athletes. Because of my injury and abdominal pain, I couldn't do that," she explained.
Yet she refused to let the setback end her international campaign.
Despite competing while struggling with pain, Bhumeshwory produced a determined performance in Ordos to win the bronze medal for India.
"I am still in pain, yet I managed to win an international medal for India. That gives me confidence that if I recover completely, I can perform even better," she said.
Now, the Dream Is Bigger
The Asian U-23 bronze has convinced Bhumeshwory that she can compete at the highest level. "If I can win an international medal despite my injury, I believe I can qualify for the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics. I also believe I can win medals there," she quipped.
For now, however, recovery remains her immediate priority. She wants to overcome her health problems completely before returning to full-scale training.
Despite her consistent performances since 2019, Bhumeshwory expressed disappointment over what she described as a lack of adequate financial support from the Manipur government.
She recalled moments when even travelling to competitions became a challenge for her family. "There were times when my family didn't have money to send me to competitions. My mother borrowed money from others so that I could participate," she said.
She pointed out that she has won several medals at the national level, including a Khelo India gold medal, Senior Inter-State medals and a team gold at the Asian Cross Country Championships. Her latest achievement is an international bronze at the Asian U-23 Championships.
An official recognition or cash reward from the Manipur government would not only boost her confidence to perform better at the world and global stages but also help ease the financial burden that continues to rest on her shoulders.
For Huidrom Bhumeshwory Devi, the Asian medal is just the perfect start but timely financial support could go a long way in helping her chase her Olympic dream.
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