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From Polio To Asian Para Games Podium: Tamil Nadu's Powerlifter Kasthuri Rajamani Wins Silver Medal, Earns ₹50 Lakh

Tamil Nadu powerlifter Kasthuri Rajamani speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat in Chennai on Monday on return from Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Overcoming the loss of mobility in both legs following polio in early childhood, the death of her mother and initial resistance from her family, Tamil Nadu powerlifter Kasthuri Rajamani has achieved a major milestone by winning silver in the women's 67kg category at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Returning to Chennai after her international success, Kasthuri received a warm welcome at the Chennai International Airport from representatives of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT). Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay congratulated her on the achievement and announced a cash incentive of ₹50 lakh.

For Kasthuri, the silver medal represents years of perseverance and the fulfilment of a long-cherished ambition to win an international medal.

Kasthuri Rajamani overcome the loss of mobility in both legs following polio, the death of her mother and family pressure. (ETV Bharat)

Hailing from Kolathur in Chennai, Kasthuri lost the use of both legs following a polio attack when she was very young. After losing her mother early in life, she was brought up by her grandmother.

Her interest in fitness began when she started visiting a gym with friends. She gradually developed a passion for powerlifting and decided to pursue the sport seriously after performing well in her initial training sessions.

The SDAT subsequently supported her with formal training and institutional assistance, helping her progress from local competitions to the national and international stages.

Kasthuri won gold at the Khelo India Para Games in Delhi in 2023 with a lift of 100kg. She later represented India at the Paris Paralympics, where she lifted 107kg and finished eighth in the women's powerlifting event.

Her silver at the 2026 Asian Para Games marks a significant breakthrough in her international career.

'Double Happy, Double Damaka'

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat on Monday, Kasthuri expressed her happiness at winning a medal in Japan and thanked her grandmother, coach and the SDAT authorities for their support.

“Winning a medal in Japan gives me immense joy. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Almighty, my grandmother who raised me, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and my coach. I always had the firm belief that my hard work would pay off. Winning the silver medal in this tournament truly feels like a 'Double Happy, Double Damaka',” she said.