From Polio To Asian Para Games Podium: Tamil Nadu's Powerlifter Kasthuri Rajamani Wins Silver Medal, Earns ₹50 Lakh
Kasthuri lost use of both legs following a polio attack when young and was brought up by her grandmother after mother's death, reports S Sivakumar.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Chennai: Overcoming the loss of mobility in both legs following polio in early childhood, the death of her mother and initial resistance from her family, Tamil Nadu powerlifter Kasthuri Rajamani has achieved a major milestone by winning silver in the women's 67kg category at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
Returning to Chennai after her international success, Kasthuri received a warm welcome at the Chennai International Airport from representatives of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT). Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay congratulated her on the achievement and announced a cash incentive of ₹50 lakh.
For Kasthuri, the silver medal represents years of perseverance and the fulfilment of a long-cherished ambition to win an international medal.
Hailing from Kolathur in Chennai, Kasthuri lost the use of both legs following a polio attack when she was very young. After losing her mother early in life, she was brought up by her grandmother.
Her interest in fitness began when she started visiting a gym with friends. She gradually developed a passion for powerlifting and decided to pursue the sport seriously after performing well in her initial training sessions.
The SDAT subsequently supported her with formal training and institutional assistance, helping her progress from local competitions to the national and international stages.
Kasthuri won gold at the Khelo India Para Games in Delhi in 2023 with a lift of 100kg. She later represented India at the Paris Paralympics, where she lifted 107kg and finished eighth in the women's powerlifting event.
Her silver at the 2026 Asian Para Games marks a significant breakthrough in her international career.
'Double Happy, Double Damaka'
ஜப்பானில் நடைபெற்றுவரும் 5-வது பாரா ஆசிய விளையாட்டுப் போட்டிகளில் பெண்களுக்கான வலுதூக்குதல் போட்டியில், 67 கிலோ எடைப் பிரிவில் வெள்ளிப் பதக்கம் வென்று தமிழ்நாட்டிற்கும், இந்தியாவிற்கும் பெருமை சேர்த்துள்ள வீராங்கனை கஸ்தூரி ராஜாமணி அவர்களுக்கு எனது மனமார்ந்த பாராட்டுகளையும், நல்வாழ்த்துகளையும் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். அவரது சாதனையைப் பாராட்டும் வகையில், தமிழ்நாடு அரசு சார்பில் ரூ.50 இலட்சம் உயரிய ஊக்கத்தொகை வழங்கப்படும். வீராங்கனை கஸ்தூரி ராஜாமணி அவர்கள் தன்னம்பிக்கை, அயராத உழைப்பு, விடாமுயற்சி ஆகியவற்றின் மூலம் பெற்றுள்ள இம்மகத்தான வெற்றி, தமிழ்நாட்டின் இளம் பாரா விளையாட்டு வீரர், வீராங்கனைகளுக்குப் புதிய உத்வேகத்தை அளிக்கும். அவர் தொடர்ந்து பல வெற்றிகளைப் பெற்று தமிழ்நாட்டிற்கும், இந்தியாவிற்கும் பெருமை சேர்க்க எனது வாழ்த்துகள்! #CMJosephVijay— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) October 21, 2026
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat on Monday, Kasthuri expressed her happiness at winning a medal in Japan and thanked her grandmother, coach and the SDAT authorities for their support.
“Winning a medal in Japan gives me immense joy. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Almighty, my grandmother who raised me, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and my coach. I always had the firm belief that my hard work would pay off. Winning the silver medal in this tournament truly feels like a 'Double Happy, Double Damaka',” she said.
Kasthuri credited a friend, Gomathi, with introducing her to powerlifting. Encouraged by her early performances, she decided to commit herself to the sport.
She recalled that her family initially did not even know she was participating in powerlifting competitions. She informed them only after she began winning medals at the national level.
“Everyone faces struggles in life, but with hard work and determination, anything can be achieved. Never leave your dreams halfway. Keep working hard, and success is guaranteed,” she said.
'She Fought Hard To Become An Achiever'
Kasthuri's relative Vasanthi said the powerlifter had reached this stage largely through her own determination, despite facing resistance from within the family during the early stages of her sporting journey.
“In the initial days, we were actually an obstacle to her pursuing this sport. However, she shattered all barriers to achieve this feat,” Vasanthi said.
#WATCH | Delhi: Kasthuri Rajamani, Indian para powerlifter who won silver medal in the women's 67kg category at 2026 Asian Para Games, says, "...I got the silver medal. I am so happy and I am so proud to be an Indian. Thanks to everyone especially Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), our coach sir, Tamil Nadu Association and Sports Authority of India..."— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2026
She added that Kasthuri had been determined to achieve something meaningful and bring pride to her family, and that her success was the result of sustained effort.
Kasthuri's journey from a young girl in Kolathur to an Asian Para Games medallist highlights the role of personal determination, sporting opportunity and institutional support in helping athletes overcome formidable challenges.
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