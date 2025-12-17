ETV Bharat / sports

From Kashmir Village To IPL Glory: Auqib Nabi’s Journey To Delhi Capitals’ Big Auction Win

He informed us that Auqib used to travel to Srinagar from his village to play cricket and later on to outside Jammu and Kashmir, and his hard work has earned him this place.

Ghulam Nabi said that after being rejected on several occasions in the IPL and years of hard work, my son has been rewarded by getting picked in the IPL. “It is an unbelievable but joyous moment for the entire family, and we thank all the well-wishers,” he said.

Even though Auqib’s parents wanted him to focus on studies, he convinced them to continue with the game, which is most loved by the youth of the Kashmir Valley.

Ghulam Nabi Dar, his father, said Auqib loved cricket since his childhood, and no matter what, he would stay eager to join teams to play. “His love for cricket grew with every passing day. From school days to joining the Jammu and Kashmir team in the Ranji Trophy, he has worked hard without failing a single day. I also supported him later, and today the almighty has rewarded him,” he told ETV Bharat.

But who is Auqib, and how has he reached so far that he earned Rs 8.4 crore despite being an uncapped player?

Jammu/Baramulla: When the IPL auction’s hammer fell at Rs 8.40 crore and Delhi Capitals bagged speedster Auqib Nabi, Jammu and Kashmir erupted in joy. The impressive deal also brought happiness to his native village, Sheeri in Baramulla district, with relatives, neighbours, and others joining Auqib’s family in the celebrations.

“The youth of Kashmir have immense talent, and they should focus on studies and play whatever game they like. They should do hard work, as it is the only key to success,” Auqib’s father added.

Auqib has worked hard on his bowling, and during his informal chat with this reporter after beating the Hyderabad team in a Ranji Trophy match in Jammu, he gave credit for his bowling to his coaches and especially Irfan Pathan for working on his wrist position and swing.

His performance during the last few years in the domestic circle brought him to the eyes of different IPL franchises, which was evident yesterday during the auction, and he was rewarded with an Rs 8.40 crore bid by Delhi Capitals.

During the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, Nabi was the highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers with 44 wickets in eight matches with an average of 13.93. His performance had taken Jammu and Kashmir up to the quarter-finals. This year, he has taken 29 wickets so far, with the best bowling performance of 7 for 24 against Rajasthan.

He became the talk of the town when he took four wickets in four balls during a Duleep Trophy match against the East Zone, when he was representing the North Zone.

Auqib has the advantage of being the new ball bowler who can swing both ways and can also bowl in the death overs in T20 games due to the ability to bowl yorkers and slower ones. He can also add a few quick runs in the death overs due to his six-hitting abilities, which he has shown in domestic cricket.

Before the auction, it was being predicted that IPL teams like Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians may be interested in buying him, but Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad were the two major bidders.

Several players from Jammu and Kashmir have previously been associated with various IPL franchises. Mudassir Ahmed was bought by Kings XI Punjab but did not play any matches. Former Indian international Parvez Rasool was picked by Pune Warriors India in 2013. Following him, Manzoor Dar, also known as Manzoor Pandav, joined Kings XI Punjab in 2018. Rasik Salam was picked by the Mumbai Indians in 2019, Abdul Samad by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2020, Umran Malik by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2021, Yudhvir Singh Charak by the Lucknow Super Giants in 2023, and Vivrant Sharma by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023.

This year, another player from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, Brijesh Sharma, who plays domestic cricket in West Bengal as a fast bowler under the guidance of former India captain Sourav Ganguly, has been picked by the Rajasthan Royals.

Parvez Rasool has praised Brijesh Sharma's inclusion in the IPL and posted, “Congratulations to Brijesh Sharma on getting picked in the auction. Saw him in the BPL Bijbehara Premier League this year; he was truly impressive. Talent always finds its way, even without the tag of a state team. God knows how many more players like Brejesh are out there unnoticed yet immensely gifted, just waiting for the right platform,” he wrote.