From IPL Adrenaline To Kerala's Backwaters: Chris Gayle Bring Universe Boss Aura To Kochi Blue Tigers
Gayle, the most iconic figures in T20 cricket, said being part of IPL remains special even though his body no longer allows him to play.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: “Whenever I see the IPL (Indian Premier League), there’s an adrenaline rush,” said Chris Gayle, the self-styled Universe Boss, as the West Indies great reflected on his enduring love for the world’s most high-profile T20 league after joining Blue Tigers UK as co-owner, with the group associated with Kerala Cricket League franchise Kochi Blue Tigers.
Gayle, one of the most iconic figures in T20 cricket, said being part of the IPL remains special even though his body no longer allows him to play. “My body doesn’t permit me to play,” he said, adding that he watches IPL matches whenever he gets the opportunity.
“It is great to be part of the IPL franchise. It’s a huge thing,” Gayle said, describing his association with the league as a privilege.
“Whenever I see cricket, the adrenaline in your mind says yes, but your body says, ‘No Chris, you can't take it anymore,’” the Jamaican joked, explaining why he now watches the IPL whenever he gets the opportunity rather than attempting another playing comeback
“It’s a privilege to be part of the IPL, which is standard... one of the best leagues in the world,” said Gayle whose explosive career made him one of the defining overseas stars of the IPL.
Gayle's comments came during his visit to Thiruvananthapuram, where he spoke about his new association with Blue Tigers UK as co-owner and its Kerala Cricket League franchise, Kochi Blue Tigers.
'It Will Take Time' For West Indies
Asked about West Indies cricket, Gayle struck a measured note, saying the team was in the process of rebuilding and that the process would take time.
“They are in a rebuilding situation right now. They just finished 1-1 in the series against Pakistan. It is a long process to go forward as well,” he said.
He then added with characteristic bluntness: “I am not here to speak about West Indies cricket.”
A Return To Kerala
Gayle, however, was far more forthcoming when speaking about Kerala, a state he had visited previously during his IPL days with Punjab Kings.
The Jamaican recalled his liking for Kerala's food and its distinctive landscape, with seafood and the state's famous backwaters among the things he particularly enjoys.
“It is actually good to be back in Kerala. The last time I was here was in the backwaters (after playing for Punjab Kings) with my family. I had a great time in Kerala,” he recalled.
“I love seafood. I like all of this in Kerala,” Gayle said, while also speaking warmly about Kerala.
He also mentioned massages among the things he enjoys when in Kerala, making it clear that his affection for the state goes beyond cricket.
This visit, he said, was for an entirely different reason.
“This time it is a different reason why I am in Kerala — to be part of Blue Tigers, something new for me, something fantastic.”
His immediate focus, however, is on the Kochi Blue Tigers, who are looking for strong support as they continue their Kerala Cricket League campaign.
Gayle said he had already interacted with the players and was keen to see them respond in a crucial situation.
“They have their backs to the wall. There is a must-win game. I had a chat with the players,” he said.
“So I want them to rally. Today is a must-win game for them,” Gayle added, urging the team and its supporters to come together behind the Blue Tigers.
Meanwhile, Kochi Blue Tigers won their crucial match by one run against opponents Thrissur Titans on Saturday. This was only the reigning champions second win from seven matches in the third edition of KCL.
Gayle also officially launched the Kochi Blue Tigers mobile application, adding another dimension to the franchise's growing engagement with its fans.
The appearance of one of T20 cricket's biggest global stars comes as the Kerala Cricket League prepares for its third season, giving the Kochi franchise an international face at a time when the league itself is seeking to expand its profile beyond Kerala.
Role Changes: From Player to Co-Owner
His association with Blue Tigers UK gives the 46-year-old a new role in the game he has dominated for much of his career. Gayle said his transition from player to co-owner was particularly exciting because it allows him to remain involved in cricket after his playing career.
The UK-based arm is part of the wider Blue Tigers sporting and commercial initiative, with Gayle expected to contribute his international cricketing experience, global profile and knowledge of T20 cricket to the franchise and its efforts to identify and nurture young talent.
“To be part of Blue Tigers is a first step for me after my career, still involving in cricket. Being a co-owner is something fantastic to look forward to, particularly in the future,” he said.Gayle said his association with the Blue Tigers began after he met managing director Subash George Manuel in the UK.
Discussions followed through a mutual friend before the idea eventually became a reality.
“I met Subash in the UK and discussion took place through a mutual friend and eventually it became a reality,” Gayle said. He admitted that he had not been closely following cricket recently because of his other professional ventures and apologised for joining the Kerala Cricket League campaign late.
For Gayle, however, the attraction of the KCL goes beyond simply owning a stake in a franchise.
He believes local leagues can provide a pathway for young Indian cricketers to reach the IPL.
“Overall in India there is a lot of talent, so it is not something new for me to come and talk about. Leagues like this open doors for players to the IPL, which is the biggest franchise cricket league in the world,” he said.
“Being a co-owner is one thing. To have somebody of my calibre to be part of this is huge. I can share my views within the league, how to build the league as well,” Gayle added.
And that, he suggested, could be his most important contribution — passing on the knowledge accumulated during a career spent at the highest level of T20 cricket.
“It is good to see youngsters come and dominate the game. The game has actually changed. Everybody is pretty much hitting sixes at free will. It is fantastic,” Gayle said. “All I can do now is to be mentor of the players and talk about my time in the IPL, the number one league in the world.”
Universe Boss Lights Up Greenfield
Gayle's visit to Thiruvananthapuram ended with the kind of spectacle that made his name synonymous with T20 cricket. After the Kochi Blue Tigers-Thrissur Titans Kerala Cricket League match at the Greenfield International Stadium, the Universe Boss walked onto the field and promptly turned the stadium into a carnival.
Taking the bat for an exhibition-hitting session, Gayle sent balls sailing over the boundary as former India pacer and 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winner S Sreesanth, Kochi Blue Tigers owner Subash Manuel and young Thrissur Titans player Mohammed Inan took turns bowling to him.
The result was vintage Gayle. Every six was greeted by a roar from the gallery, with the spectators getting a glimpse of the power that made the Jamaican one of the most feared hitters in T20 cricket. The entertainment continued when Sreesanth came out to bat and Gayle himself bowled to the former India international, before taking the bat again to send the crowd into another frenzy.
Gayle also showed his lighter side, imitating Malayalam superstar Mohanlal under Sreesanth's guidance and entertaining the audience with the famous “Po mone (What is it), Dineshaa...” dialogue.
He even interacted with the spectators in Malayalam, adding to the sense that the Universe Boss was enjoying his Kerala return as much as the fans were enjoying his presence.
Kerala Cricket Association secretary Vinod S Kumar honoured Gayle on behalf of the association during the event.
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