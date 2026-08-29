ETV Bharat / sports

From IPL Adrenaline To Kerala's Backwaters: Chris Gayle Bring Universe Boss Aura To Kochi Blue Tigers

West Indian cricketer walked onto the Greenfield and promptly turned the stadium into a carnival in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: “Whenever I see the IPL (Indian Premier League), there’s an adrenaline rush,” said Chris Gayle, the self-styled Universe Boss, as the West Indies great reflected on his enduring love for the world’s most high-profile T20 league after joining Blue Tigers UK as co-owner, with the group associated with Kerala Cricket League franchise Kochi Blue Tigers.

Gayle, one of the most iconic figures in T20 cricket, said being part of the IPL remains special even though his body no longer allows him to play. “My body doesn’t permit me to play,” he said, adding that he watches IPL matches whenever he gets the opportunity.

“It is great to be part of the IPL franchise. It’s a huge thing,” Gayle said, describing his association with the league as a privilege.

“Whenever I see cricket, the adrenaline in your mind says yes, but your body says, ‘No Chris, you can't take it anymore,’” the Jamaican joked, explaining why he now watches the IPL whenever he gets the opportunity rather than attempting another playing comeback

“It’s a privilege to be part of the IPL, which is standard... one of the best leagues in the world,” said Gayle whose explosive career made him one of the defining overseas stars of the IPL.

Gayle's comments came during his visit to Thiruvananthapuram, where he spoke about his new association with Blue Tigers UK as co-owner and its Kerala Cricket League franchise, Kochi Blue Tigers.

'It Will Take Time' For West Indies

Asked about West Indies cricket, Gayle struck a measured note, saying the team was in the process of rebuilding and that the process would take time.

“They are in a rebuilding situation right now. They just finished 1-1 in the series against Pakistan. It is a long process to go forward as well,” he said.

He then added with characteristic bluntness: “I am not here to speak about West Indies cricket.”

A Return To Kerala

West Indian cricketer walked onto the Greenfield and promptly turned the stadium into a carnival in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (ETV Bharat)

Gayle, however, was far more forthcoming when speaking about Kerala, a state he had visited previously during his IPL days with Punjab Kings.

The Jamaican recalled his liking for Kerala's food and its distinctive landscape, with seafood and the state's famous backwaters among the things he particularly enjoys.

“It is actually good to be back in Kerala. The last time I was here was in the backwaters (after playing for Punjab Kings) with my family. I had a great time in Kerala,” he recalled.

“I love seafood. I like all of this in Kerala,” Gayle said, while also speaking warmly about Kerala.

He also mentioned massages among the things he enjoys when in Kerala, making it clear that his affection for the state goes beyond cricket.

This visit, he said, was for an entirely different reason.

“This time it is a different reason why I am in Kerala — to be part of Blue Tigers, something new for me, something fantastic.”

His immediate focus, however, is on the Kochi Blue Tigers, who are looking for strong support as they continue their Kerala Cricket League campaign.

Gayle said he had already interacted with the players and was keen to see them respond in a crucial situation.

“They have their backs to the wall. There is a must-win game. I had a chat with the players,” he said.

“So I want them to rally. Today is a must-win game for them,” Gayle added, urging the team and its supporters to come together behind the Blue Tigers.

Meanwhile, Kochi Blue Tigers won their crucial match by one run against opponents Thrissur Titans on Saturday. This was only the reigning champions second win from seven matches in the third edition of KCL.