From Bharatpur To Chennai Super Kings - The Inspiring Journey Of Kartik Sharma

Kartik Sharma speaking to ETV Bharat ( ETV Bharat )

Bharatpur: A father's unfulfilled dream of becoming a cricketer has translated into his son's remarkable success as 19-year-old Kartik Sharma has been bought by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a record Rs 14.20 crore in the Indian Premier League 2026 mini-auction. Besides representing the price of Kartik's talent, the sum also signals the triumph of his father, Manoj Sharma's years of sacrifice, struggle and perseverance. Kartik comes from Darapur village of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. His father was once a medium-pace bowler on his way to making a name for himself. But a serious shoulder injury prematurely ended his career leaving him shattered. But resolved that his children, whether son or daughter, would accomplish what he had set out to do. Kartik Sharma with his father Manoj Sharma (ETV Bharat) Both Manoj and Kartik shared their journey with ETV Bharat in an exclusive interaction. Manoj related, "I never gave up. I believed my child would fulfill my unfulfilled dream." Thereafter he put this resolve into action. He revealed that Kartik was handed a bat at the tender age of two and the courtyard of their home became his first cricket ground. For nearly five years, Kartik received basic training from his father at home. Manoj said that even at a very young age, Kartik's understanding and technique were such that everyone was amazed. Manoj himself would bowl for hours and teach his son the nuances of the game. After initial training, Kartik was sent to Shatrughan Tiwari, Secretary of Bharatpur District Cricket Association. After several years of training, Tiwari was clear that the child’s level was far above what was prevalent in Bharatpur.