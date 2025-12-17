From Bharatpur To Chennai Super Kings - The Inspiring Journey Of Kartik Sharma
Kartik Sharma and his father Manoj Sharma speak to ETV Bharat after the former was picked by the Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14.20 crore.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 7:35 PM IST
Bharatpur: A father's unfulfilled dream of becoming a cricketer has translated into his son's remarkable success as 19-year-old Kartik Sharma has been bought by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a record Rs 14.20 crore in the Indian Premier League 2026 mini-auction. Besides representing the price of Kartik's talent, the sum also signals the triumph of his father, Manoj Sharma's years of sacrifice, struggle and perseverance.
Kartik comes from Darapur village of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. His father was once a medium-pace bowler on his way to making a name for himself. But a serious shoulder injury prematurely ended his career leaving him shattered. But resolved that his children, whether son or daughter, would accomplish what he had set out to do.
Both Manoj and Kartik shared their journey with ETV Bharat in an exclusive interaction. Manoj related, "I never gave up. I believed my child would fulfill my unfulfilled dream." Thereafter he put this resolve into action.
He revealed that Kartik was handed a bat at the tender age of two and the courtyard of their home became his first cricket ground. For nearly five years, Kartik received basic training from his father at home. Manoj said that even at a very young age, Kartik's understanding and technique were such that everyone was amazed. Manoj himself would bowl for hours and teach his son the nuances of the game.
After initial training, Kartik was sent to Shatrughan Tiwari, Secretary of Bharatpur District Cricket Association. After several years of training, Tiwari was clear that the child’s level was far above what was prevalent in Bharatpur.
The family made the bold decision to shift Kartik to Agra in Uttar Pradesh for better coaching. There, he received a better environment and coaching at the academy run by cricketer Deepak Chahar's father, Lokendra Singh Chahar. Manoj explained that Kartik's power hitting and long sixes were honed at the academy. He became famous for his Kevin Pietersen-like shots.
Kartik is a wicketkeeper-batter and is known for his explosive batting in domestic cricket. His strike rate in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was above 160. After playing for Rajasthan's Under-14, Under-16 and Under-19 teams, Kartik will now share the dressing room with former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the CSK.
But Kartik’s journey has not been an easy one. His father used to run the house by giving private tuitions that he left when his son's practice started getting affected. He sold his land and shop to pay for Kartik’s cricket kit, training and travel expenses. He even had to take a loan of around Rs 28 lakh. Kartik’s mother also pitched in by selling her jewellery. Manoj disclosed that the household expenses were managed by the pension of Kartik’s grandfather. Manoj has three sons, two of whom play cricket.
He said, "My dream is that my sons play for the country and bring glory to India." Karthik's base price at the IPL 2026 mini-auction held in Abu Dhabi on December 16, 2025 was just Rs 30 lakh. Following an intense bidding among IPL teams, CSK finally bought him for Rs 14.20 crore, a record amount for an uncapped player.
This was not the price of a player but the victory of years of hard work, sacrifice and faith. Coming from a small town, Kartik has proved that lack of resources are no deterrence to achieving goals. Kartik humbly gave credit to his parents for his achievement. He said that it is their faith and sacrifice that have brought him to this level and his dream now is to get a foothold in the Indian team.
He has a message for the youth of the country. "With hard work and discipline, no dream is impossible,” he said.
The news of his becoming a part of the CSK has been greeted with joy across Bharatpur with the District Cricket Association and various organisations according Kartik and his family a grand welcome. The joy was expressed by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets.
Read More