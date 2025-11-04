ETV Bharat / sports

From Being Criticised To Player Of The Match In World Cup Final: Deepti Sharma’s Inspirational Journey

Agra: In 2005, a cricket match was going on, and the ball landed at the feet of an eight-year-old who was standing amongst the spectators. The girl picked up the ball and shattered the stumps with a precise throw. Everyone was astonished. An international women's cricketer who was present at the ground praised the girl, saying ‘She will become a great cricketer. That eight-year-old girl was none other than Deepti Sharma.

Her brother Sumit was playing on the ground, and she got inspired to play cricket after watching her brother get engaged in cricket. The same people who used to taunt her now ask for her autograph after her success in the sporting field. From orchestrating that precise throw to being a part of the title-winning Indian World Cup team.

Relatives who used to taunt her now ask for her autograph

India's women cricketers made history on Sunday as they won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, beating South Africa by 52 runs. Deepti played a knock of run-a-ball 58 and picked five wickets. She is making waves across the country, and people in Agra are celebrating her achievement.

ETV Bharat had a special conversation with Bhagwan Sharma, the father of Deepti Sharma, who lives in Awadhpuri Colony in the Jagdishpura area. He said that when Deepti used to go to other districts from Agra to play, relatives and acquaintances would taunt them. They would say, "Let your son play cricket, why do you send your daughter to play alone?"

The father said, "My daughter proved herself through hard work. Now people request to take pictures with her and ask for autographs. As my daughter became successful, people's attitude also changed."

He expressed his happiness that Deepti, who was the main star of the match, was also chosen as the Player of the Tournament, adding that his daughter has brought honour to the family and the entire country.

Took blessings from Premanand Maharaj

Deepti is a religious person. Last year, she met Saint Premanand Maharaj in Mathura. She asked the saint, "There are times in life when, despite our best efforts, we are unable to perform well. This leads to negativity. What can we do to prevent this negativity?" The saint replied, "Practice daily in the area where you want to achieve success. A good player remains victorious even in defeat."