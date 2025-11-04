From Being Criticised To Player Of The Match In World Cup Final: Deepti Sharma’s Inspirational Journey
From being at the receiving end of the taunts to winning the World Cup, Deepti Sharma has come a long way.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 4:29 PM IST
Agra: In 2005, a cricket match was going on, and the ball landed at the feet of an eight-year-old who was standing amongst the spectators. The girl picked up the ball and shattered the stumps with a precise throw. Everyone was astonished. An international women's cricketer who was present at the ground praised the girl, saying ‘She will become a great cricketer. That eight-year-old girl was none other than Deepti Sharma.
Her brother Sumit was playing on the ground, and she got inspired to play cricket after watching her brother get engaged in cricket. The same people who used to taunt her now ask for her autograph after her success in the sporting field. From orchestrating that precise throw to being a part of the title-winning Indian World Cup team.
Relatives who used to taunt her now ask for her autograph
India's women cricketers made history on Sunday as they won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, beating South Africa by 52 runs. Deepti played a knock of run-a-ball 58 and picked five wickets. She is making waves across the country, and people in Agra are celebrating her achievement.
ETV Bharat had a special conversation with Bhagwan Sharma, the father of Deepti Sharma, who lives in Awadhpuri Colony in the Jagdishpura area. He said that when Deepti used to go to other districts from Agra to play, relatives and acquaintances would taunt them. They would say, "Let your son play cricket, why do you send your daughter to play alone?"
The father said, "My daughter proved herself through hard work. Now people request to take pictures with her and ask for autographs. As my daughter became successful, people's attitude also changed."
He expressed his happiness that Deepti, who was the main star of the match, was also chosen as the Player of the Tournament, adding that his daughter has brought honour to the family and the entire country.
Took blessings from Premanand Maharaj
Deepti is a religious person. Last year, she met Saint Premanand Maharaj in Mathura. She asked the saint, "There are times in life when, despite our best efforts, we are unable to perform well. This leads to negativity. What can we do to prevent this negativity?" The saint replied, "Practice daily in the area where you want to achieve success. A good player remains victorious even in defeat."
जीवन में पीछे देखो 'अनुभव' मिलेगा; जीवन में आगे देखो तो 'आशा' मिलेगी; दायें – बायें देखो तो 'सत्य' मिलेगा; स्वयं के अंदर देखो तो 'परमात्मा' और 'आत्मविश्वास' मिलेगा।🙏 #premanandjimaharaj pic.twitter.com/4e10IJCpTJ— Deepti Sharma (@Deepti_Sharma06) September 5, 2024
How was her cricketing talent spotted by a former Indian cricketer?
When Deepti’s brother Sumit went for cricket practice, Deepti would also go with him. At that time, she was only 8 years old.
'This girl will become a great cricketer': Her father recounted that in 2005, Deepti was sitting outside the field watching a match when the ball came towards her. Deepti picked up the ball and threw it straight at the stumps. Hemlata Kala, an international cricketer from Agra and a former selector, was present there. She asked who the girl was, and Sumit replied that she was his younger sister. She also added that this girl will become a great cricketer.
Brother’s contribution to Deepti’s success
Bhagwan Sharma said that his son, Sumit, had played for Uttar Pradesh in the Under-19 and Under-23. After that, he got a job.
Deepti was selected for the Uttar Pradesh team, and she never looked back after starting his domestic career for the state. Deepti joined the UP team at the age of 12, and in 2017, she also became the captain of the UP team.
Sumit used to take his sister to the field every morning and evening. He would train his sister regularly to help her become a successful cricketer. Notably, he left his job to dedicate his time in training Deepti. Thanks to a strict training module, Deepti's game continuously improved.
Sumit’s sacrifice for his sister paid off. Deepti has now played 4 Tests, 86 ODIs, and 104 T20 Internationals so far. Deepti has scored 3314 runs so far, taking 229 international wickets.
Deepti received the Arjuna Award in 2020.