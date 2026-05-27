French Open 2026: Youngster Moise Kouame Becomes Youngest Male Grand Slam Match-winner Since 1991
French teenager Moise Kouame stunned former champion Marin Cilic on his Grand Slam debut.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Grand Slams in the tournament have always been a platform where records are made, and the French youngster Moise Kouame added one more to the list when he defeated former champion Marin Cilic. The youngster was masking his Grand Slam debut and he made it memorable by producing a brilliant performance with 7-6(4), 6-2, 6-1 win and became the youngest man to claim a Grand Slam win in 17 years.
World no. 318 Kouame held his nerve in the first set, which went into a tiebreaker. In the next two sets, he had complete control of the proceedings to bag the victory.
“It wasn’t easy. I always try to stay in the present moment and not think too much about the score. Today I managed to do that really well. It’s a lot of emotion, it’s exceptional. Coming into this tournament, I didn’t really know what to expect. The team and I worked hard to be as ready as possible,” Kouame said after the match.
Remember the name 💎— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 26, 2026
17-year-old Moise Kouame records his first Grand Slam match win 🇫🇷#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/lhTWSSruP9
Cilic, a former world No. 3 and 2014 US Open champion, arrived at the court with much more experience than his opponent. However, he was troubled by Kouame’s pace in defence and sharp drop shots. The French youngster did not drop a single serve and saved two set points in the opening set before taking complete control of the proceedings.
Also, Kouame has become the youngest man to win a Grand Slam match since Bernard Tomic at the 2009 Australian Open. Also, the 17-year-old is the youngest player to register a first-round win in the French Open since Dinu Pescariu in 1991.
Just phenomenal from Moise Kouame for our point of the day ⚡️#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/JBP1gp0THE— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 26, 2026
“All the experience I gained in Miami and Monte Carlo probably helped me a little. Technically, I felt pretty calm. I knew I was ready, and I felt good mentally and physically,” Kouame told reporters after the win.
“It’s a lot of emotion, it’s exceptional. Coming into this tournament, I didn’t really know what to expect. The team and I worked hard to be as ready as possible,” he added.
In the second round, Koume will be up against Paraguay’s Adolfo Daniel Vallejo, who went past the first round after 20th seed Cameron Norrie retired due to an injury.