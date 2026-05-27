ETV Bharat / sports

French Open 2026: Youngster Moise Kouame Becomes Youngest Male Grand Slam Match-winner Since 1991

Hyderabad: The Grand Slams in the tournament have always been a platform where records are made, and the French youngster Moise Kouame added one more to the list when he defeated former champion Marin Cilic. The youngster was masking his Grand Slam debut and he made it memorable by producing a brilliant performance with 7-6(4), 6-2, 6-1 win and became the youngest man to claim a Grand Slam win in 17 years.

World no. 318 Kouame held his nerve in the first set, which went into a tiebreaker. In the next two sets, he had complete control of the proceedings to bag the victory.

“It wasn’t easy. I always try to stay in the present moment and not think too much about the score. Today I managed to do that really well. It’s a lot of emotion, it’s exceptional. Coming into this tournament, I didn’t really know what to expect. The team and I worked hard to be as ready as possible,” Kouame said after the match.