French Open 2026: Records Scripted By Russian Teenager Mirra Andreeva During Her Triumph In Final
Mirra Andreeva emerged triumphant against Maja Chwalinska in teh final to secure victory in two straight sets.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mirra Andreeva emerged triumphant on Saturday in the final of the French Open against Maja Chwalinska, securing her first Grand Slam title.
In the 2021 US Open, Emma Raducanu emerged as the champion after coming in as a qualifier. Polish tennis star Maja Chwalinska was near to replicating her feat in the final, but her opponent Mirra Andreeva had other plans. Andreeva became the new queen of the Roland Garros on Saturday with an easy win over her opponent.
MIRRA ANDREEVA ROLAND-GARROS CHAMPION 💫#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/9YJqol3qk9— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2026
Despite several of the stars exiting from the tournament due to the upsets, the interest in the women’s singles was still not diminished. In the high-voltage final, Andreeva secured the title in just 1 hour and 22 minutes. She won the match 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets.
Earlier, the Russian came very close to winning the title at the red-hot Grand Slam in 2024. She had to be eliminated in the last four of the service. Now, Andreeva reached the desired goal after two years. Andreeva and Chwalinska were more focused on each other's service breaks at the beginning of the first set. The Polish competitor took advantage of her first service opportunity in the fifth game to take a 3-2 lead. Andreeva then won four consecutive games and took the first set with a strong response.
Reaching for the stars 💫#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/8bsNz8iG6T— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2026
Andreeva covered the court with her powerful groundstrokes. After winning the first set in 42 minutes, she won the second set more easily. The Russian star took the standard of play to a higher level and overwhelmed her opponent. Andreeva won the second set 6-2 in 40 minutes and also her first major title.
A new name on our Wall of Champions ✨#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/itIPSjb4VX— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2026
Records set by Mirra Andreeva
Andreeva became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros women’s singles title since Monica Seles in 1992. Monica was 19 years and 38 days old when she won the title. Andreeva is 19 years and 25 days old.
She also became the third youngest grand slam winner in the women's singles in the 21st century.
Maria Sharapova - 17 years 63 days (Wimbledon, 2004)
Ima Raducanu - 18 years 290 days (US Open, 2021)
Mira Andreeva - 19 years 25 days (Roland Garros, 2026)