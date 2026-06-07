ETV Bharat / sports

French Open 2026: Records Scripted By Russian Teenager Mirra Andreeva During Her Triumph In Final

Hyderabad: Mirra Andreeva emerged triumphant on Saturday in the final of the French Open against Maja Chwalinska, securing her first Grand Slam title.

In the 2021 US Open, Emma Raducanu emerged as the champion after coming in as a qualifier. Polish tennis star Maja Chwalinska was near to replicating her feat in the final, but her opponent Mirra Andreeva had other plans. Andreeva became the new queen of the Roland Garros on Saturday with an easy win over her opponent.

Despite several of the stars exiting from the tournament due to the upsets, the interest in the women’s singles was still not diminished. In the high-voltage final, Andreeva secured the title in just 1 hour and 22 minutes. She won the match 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets.

Earlier, the Russian came very close to winning the title at the red-hot Grand Slam in 2024. She had to be eliminated in the last four of the service. Now, Andreeva reached the desired goal after two years. Andreeva and Chwalinska were more focused on each other's service breaks at the beginning of the first set. The Polish competitor took advantage of her first service opportunity in the fifth game to take a 3-2 lead. Andreeva then won four consecutive games and took the first set with a strong response.