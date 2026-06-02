ETV Bharat / sports

French Open 2026: Paraguayan Tennis Player Adolfo Vallejo Fined Rs 61 Lakh For After Making Sexist Remark On Referee

Hyderabad: The French Open 2026 is underway currently, and it has grabbed the attention of the viewers with many upsets taking place in the competition so far. However, the spectators got one more talking point about the tournament as Paraguayan tennis player Adolfo Vallejo was fined a hefty 65,000 US Dollars (around RS 61 lakh) after he made sexist remarks at the chair umpire, Ana Carvalho, after suffering a loss in the second round at Roland Garros.

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo confirmed the development via a statement on Monday and said that half of the player’s tournament prize money has been imposed as a fine on him due to disciplinary violations.

"This is clearly unacceptable. Once again, such remarks have no place here,” Mauresmo told reporters.

The 22-year-old from Paraguay had criticised Carvalho during an interview with Clay magazine. He said that the Brazilian referee was not strong enough to handle the crowd in his second-round defeat against French teenager Moise Kouame. He also added that the match should have been officiated by a man.