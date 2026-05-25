French Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Breaks Roger Federer's World Record By Taking Field For First-Round Match
The Serbian tennis star broke a long-standing record of Roger Federer by taking the field in the first round fixture of the French Open.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 10:34 AM IST
Hyderabad: Tennis’ major Grand Slam, the French Open, started on May 24 with the first-round matches. The Serbian player bounced back after losing the first set against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard at the Court Philippe-Chatrier to pocket a win in four sets. The 24-time Grand Slam winner is making his 82nd appearance in a major tournament, while making his 22nd appearance in the French Open.
Djokovic is aiming to win his fourth French Open title after winning it in 2016, 2021, and 2023. Notably, he hasn’t won any major title since the 2023 US Open but is making appearances in the semifinals and finals.
Djokovic’s 5-7. 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 win was an example of his never-give-up attitude. However, even before winning the match, he scripted history by taking the field. The 39-year-old broke Roger Federer’s record to rewrite history books.
Dance the night away 🌙🕺#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/R7Kr0riPIU— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 24, 2026
Djokovic scripts history
The Serbian tennis star has now set the record for the most main draw appearances in a Grand Slam in the men’s category. He has now played across the Round of 128, Round of 64, Round of 32, Round of 16, Quarter Finals, Semi Finals, and Finals of Grand Slams most times amongst male singles players. Djokovic now has 82 Grand Slam main draw appearances, while Federer has 81 appearances to his name.
Family 🧡#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/EKMcMjr4YI— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 24, 2026
Most Main Draw Entries In Men's Singles Grand Slams (First Round Appearances)
|Player
|Grand Slams Played
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|82
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|81
|Feliciano Lopez (Spain)
|81
|Richard Gasquet (France)
|75
|Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)
|75
Djokovic’s French Open milestone
Djokovic now jointly holds the record of most appearances at Roland Garros. French star Richard Gasquet and he have made appearances in 22 Roland Garros tournaments. With the ongoing edition, he went past three players and leapfrogged to the joint spot.
Most Main Draw Entries In Men's Singles French Open (First Round Appearances)
|Player
|Most French Opens Played
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|22
|Richard Gasquet (France)
|22
|Feliciano Lopez (Spain)
|21
|Fabrice Santaro (France)
|21
|Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)
|21
The Serb already holds the record of playing the most men's singles matches at Roland Garros, playing 119 fixtures. He went past Rafael Nadal's record (116) during the 2025 edition, where his campaign ended with a loss against Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals.
Djokovic praises Giovanni’s serves
Djokovic praised the serves of the Frenchman, which made the difference in the first set. Giovanni was throwing bullets at an average speed of 215 km/h, which helped him clinch the first set.
The four-time French Open champion praised the serve of his opponent after the match.
"I played against Giovanni for the very first time this evening. I am sure it would feel different if I were to play him five or ten times, but his serve is truly great. It is difficult to read a serve like that, and it is perhaps only the first or second time in my career that I have encountered such a delivery. He made life incredibly difficult for me," Djokovic said after the match.