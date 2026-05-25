ETV Bharat / sports

French Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Breaks Roger Federer's World Record By Taking Field For First-Round Match

Hyderabad: Tennis’ major Grand Slam, the French Open, started on May 24 with the first-round matches. The Serbian player bounced back after losing the first set against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard at the Court Philippe-Chatrier to pocket a win in four sets. The 24-time Grand Slam winner is making his 82nd appearance in a major tournament, while making his 22nd appearance in the French Open.

Djokovic is aiming to win his fourth French Open title after winning it in 2016, 2021, and 2023. Notably, he hasn’t won any major title since the 2023 US Open but is making appearances in the semifinals and finals.

Djokovic’s 5-7. 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 win was an example of his never-give-up attitude. However, even before winning the match, he scripted history by taking the field. The 39-year-old broke Roger Federer’s record to rewrite history books.

Djokovic scripts history

The Serbian tennis star has now set the record for the most main draw appearances in a Grand Slam in the men’s category. He has now played across the Round of 128, Round of 64, Round of 32, Round of 16, Quarter Finals, Semi Finals, and Finals of Grand Slams most times amongst male singles players. Djokovic now has 82 Grand Slam main draw appearances, while Federer has 81 appearances to his name.