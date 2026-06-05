French Open 2026: Maja Chwalinska Creates History, Becoming The First-Ever Qualifier To Reach Roland Garros Final 2026
Maja Chwalinska made tennis history at the 2026 French Open by becoming the first-ever qualifier to reach the Roland-Garros singles final in the Open Era.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Maja Chwalinska's fairytale run at the French Open continued on Thursday as the Polish player became the first qualifier to reach the women’s singles final in the tournament's history. Also, she is only the second player in the Open Era to reach the summit clash of the competition after entering the main draw through qualifying rounds.
The 24-year-old beat Russia's Diana Shnaider 7-6 (4), 6-4 to book a spot in the final with Mirra Andreeva, who beat Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk 6-1, 6-3 to secure a spot in her maiden Grand Slam final.
MAJA CHWALINSKA, YOU ARE A ROLAND-GARROS FINALIST 🤯 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/kpnEbFalzj— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2026
Before Chawlinska, Emma Raducanu won the 2021 US Open as the only two players in the Open Era since 1968 to progress from qualifying to a major singles final. Notably, Chawlinska is playing only her third Grand Slam draw, and she said after the match that the moment feels like a dream.
“Like a dream, honestly I don't know what's going on. I don't know what to say, sorry. Let me enjoy this moment for now,” she said during her on-court interview.
Chawlinska, who is currently ranked 114, can climb up to 14th rank if she wins the title.
Mirra Andreeva smashes the point of the day 💥#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/ZwZTizePG3— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2026
Andreeva fourth youngest to reach French Open
19-year-old Russian teenager Andreeva became the youngest player since Coco Gough to reach the final of a major. Overall, she became the fourth youngest player to reach the Roland Garros final in women’s singles. She reached the final with a two-straight-set win in 76 minutes.
“I was seeing the little hairs on the ball when I was tossing or playing shots. I was really, really focused today,” Andreeva said after the match.
The semifinal carried some tension in the backdrop of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Kostyuk left the court without shaking hands, and the players also posed separately before the match.
Both the semifinals of the French Open will be played today. Jakub Menšík will lock horns against Alexander Zverev while Matteo Arnaldi will square off against Flavio Cobolli.