ETV Bharat / sports

French Open 2026: Maja Chwalinska Creates History, Becoming The First-Ever Qualifier To Reach Roland Garros Final 2026

Hyderabad: Maja Chwalinska's fairytale run at the French Open continued on Thursday as the Polish player became the first qualifier to reach the women’s singles final in the tournament's history. Also, she is only the second player in the Open Era to reach the summit clash of the competition after entering the main draw through qualifying rounds.

The 24-year-old beat Russia's Diana Shnaider 7-6 (4), 6-4 to book a spot in the final with Mirra Andreeva, who beat Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk 6-1, 6-3 to secure a spot in her maiden Grand Slam final.

Before Chawlinska, Emma Raducanu won the 2021 US Open as the only two players in the Open Era since 1968 to progress from qualifying to a major singles final. Notably, Chawlinska is playing only her third Grand Slam draw, and she said after the match that the moment feels like a dream.

“Like a dream, honestly I don't know what's going on. I don't know what to say, sorry. Let me enjoy this moment for now,” she said during her on-court interview.