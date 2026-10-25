ETV Bharat / sports

French Open 2026 Final: PV Sindhu Continues Her Winless Streak Against An Se Young

File photo: PV Sindhu ( BWF )

Hyderabad: PV Sindhu came agonisingly close to registering her maiden win against An Se Young in the final of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament on Sunday. Sindhu has played 11 matches against World No.1 and is yet to beat the South Korean shuttler. Sindhu won the first game against the Olympic Champion, but Young bounced back to emerge triumphant by 21-16, 11-21, 12-21 in a contest that lasted just over an hour.

An continued her dominance, winning her fourth French Open title and her 11th title run of the season. She also extended her career winning streak to 50 matches. Incredibly, the South Korean has a 66-1 record in 2026.

Sindhu was aiming to win her seventh career World Tour title and second of the season after winning the Japan Open in July. The first game saw both the players fighting toe-to-toe. The score was 11-all, but Sindhu gradually broke free and surged ahead in the game. She won the first game 21-16 eventually, and it was only the second occasion in 11 meetings when Sindhu had taken a game from An Se Young.