French Open 2026 Final: PV Sindhu Continues Her Winless Streak Against An Se Young
PV Sindhu has lost all 11 of the matches she has played against An Se Young, including the defeat in the French Open final.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: PV Sindhu came agonisingly close to registering her maiden win against An Se Young in the final of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament on Sunday. Sindhu has played 11 matches against World No.1 and is yet to beat the South Korean shuttler. Sindhu won the first game against the Olympic Champion, but Young bounced back to emerge triumphant by 21-16, 11-21, 12-21 in a contest that lasted just over an hour.
An continued her dominance, winning her fourth French Open title and her 11th title run of the season. She also extended her career winning streak to 50 matches. Incredibly, the South Korean has a 66-1 record in 2026.
Reigning world champion An Se Young 🇰🇷 contests Pusarla V. Sindhu 🇮🇳. #BWFWorldTour #FrenchOpen2026 https://t.co/eRZlxff8x4— BWF (@bwfmedia) October 25, 2026
Sindhu was aiming to win her seventh career World Tour title and second of the season after winning the Japan Open in July.
The first game saw both the players fighting toe-to-toe. The score was 11-all, but Sindhu gradually broke free and surged ahead in the game. She won the first game 21-16 eventually, and it was only the second occasion in 11 meetings when Sindhu had taken a game from An Se Young.
How on earth did that come back? 😳 Follow live action: https://t.co/TjoFnU4PnB @HSBC_Sport #BWFWorldTour #FrenchOpen2026 https://t.co/B58vMJLIfJ— BWF (@bwfmedia) October 25, 2026
The previous instance was in the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships, where Sindhu took the opening game before losing the match 18-21, 21-5, 21-9.
An then responded immediately in the second game and took 11-7 lead at the mid-interval in the second game. She then maintained her lead and won the game 21-11. In the decider, Sindhu gave a tough fight to the South Korean shuttler, but she eventually ran out of steam. An Se Young took a lead of six consecutive points to take 15-9 lead in the match. She then marched forward to victory and won the tournament.
Aparna Popat was the last Indian woman to win the French Open when she won the tournament in 1998. Saina Nehwal had finished as runner-up in 2012, and Sindhu has met a similar fate 14 years later.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were India’s most recent French Open champions when they won the men’s doubles title in 2024. However, the duo exited in the opening round this year.