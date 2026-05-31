ETV Bharat / sports

French Open 2026: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Austria’s Anastasia Potapova

The match result of 6-4, 7-6 (1), 6-4 against fourth seed Gauff was her worst result at the French Open since her debut in 2020. On the other hand, Potapova, the 28th seed in the competition, entered the fourth round of Roland Garros for the second time by defeating the American tennis star.

Hyderabad: French Open 2026 suffered another upset as defending champion Coco Gauff was defeated by Anastasia Potapova, who came back after losing the first set to clinch a 4-6, 7-6(1), 6-4 win in the third round at Roland Garros.

Coco Gauff started the day like a champion. The world number four easily won the first set 6-4. Potapova launched a powerful comeback in the second set. Falling behind 5-2, last year's champion Gauff desperately tried to come back. She also took the second set to a tiebreaker, but there was no final defence. Potapova won the tiebreaker 7-6 (7-1) to take the match to the deciding set.

Gauff earned a break point in the third game of the deciding set. After winning the fourth game, the winner of the double Grand Slam took a 3-1 lead in the third set. But from there, Gauff's opponent started to rise again. She won five of the last six games to cause the biggest upset in women's singles at the current French Open. Potapova entered the fourth round by winning the third set and the match 6-4.

After winning the match, she said, "I'm very happy today. At the same time, I'm happy for the fight we both had today. Coco is a champion. I respect her a lot. But I'm proud of the fight I had today until I got the last point."

Last year's runner-up Aryna Sabalenka reached the pre-quarters with an easy win in the third round despite losing to Gauff. The world number one is looking for her first Roland Garros title. She will next face Naomi Osaka. The Belarusian-born Sabalenka defeated her Aussie rival 6-0, 7-5 on Saturday. The Japanese star, on the other hand, defeated Ivan Jovic in a three-set battle. Osaka won 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 4-6.