French Open 2026: After Sinner's Elimination, Tournament Witnesses Two More Upsets As Ben Shelton And Tsitsipas Suffer Shocking Exit
The upsets have started to occur in the French Open as two more big seeds were sent packing after Jannik Sinner.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 10:04 AM IST
Hyderabad: The second round of the French Open in men’s singles witnessed a major shake-up as three of the big guns - Jannik Sinner, Fifth seed Ben Shelton and former Roland Garros finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas bowed out of the tournament.
Belgium's Raphael Collignon clinched the biggest win of his career, stunning world number five Shelton in straight sets by 7-5, 6-4, 6-4. This is Collignon’s first appearance in the Rolland Garros main draw, and he has carved out a memorable performance in his maiden stint.
Collignon mainly focused on neutralising Shelton's explosive serve. He broke the serve of his American opponent at crucial moments in all three sets and wrapped the match just over two hours.
The Belgian was seen emotional after his victory and stated that staying calm to break the serve of the opponent was the key for him.
World No. 5— Court Vision (@BettingdontKill) May 28, 2026
The Great Ben Shelton def. by Collignon in straight 3-0.
Thing to notice Collignon faced no bp in entire match.@atptour #rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/GAWuAgEPtF
"I knew I had to try to stay focused on my return, that his real strength was his serve and that I really had to concentrate on my own service game – that was the key," Collignon told reporters.
"I tried to wait for the opportunities and whenever they came, in the end, I stayed fairly calm because I broke serve at just the right moment every time," he added.
Arnaldi eliminates Tsitsipas
Italy's Matteo Arnaldi added to the list of upsets when he took on 2021 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Italian defeated the Greek player 7-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 serving an exciting clash for the spectators.
Arnaldi took his revenge, beating the same opponent he lost to in 2024. The defeat marks a period of struggle in Tsitsipas’ career as he has failed to go beyond the second round in his last seven Grand Slam appearances.
Jannik Sinner also knocked out
The biggest upset took place when title favourite Jannik Sinner bowed out of the French Open after suffering defeat against 56th-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1. He struggled with the heat, and he received medical attention between the third and fourth sets. With two of the biggest names in tennis - Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner - not in the tournament, the main draw is wide open with new players having an opportunity to take a shot at the title.