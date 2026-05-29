ETV Bharat / sports

French Open 2026: After Sinner's Elimination, Tournament Witnesses Two More Upsets As Ben Shelton And Tsitsipas Suffer Shocking Exit

Ben Shelton of the U.S. reacts as he plays against Raphael Collignon of Belgium ( AP )

Hyderabad: The second round of the French Open in men’s singles witnessed a major shake-up as three of the big guns - Jannik Sinner, Fifth seed Ben Shelton and former Roland Garros finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas bowed out of the tournament.

Belgium's Raphael Collignon clinched the biggest win of his career, stunning world number five Shelton in straight sets by 7-5, 6-4, 6-4. This is Collignon’s first appearance in the Rolland Garros main draw, and he has carved out a memorable performance in his maiden stint.

Collignon mainly focused on neutralising Shelton's explosive serve. He broke the serve of his American opponent at crucial moments in all three sets and wrapped the match just over two hours.

The Belgian was seen emotional after his victory and stated that staying calm to break the serve of the opponent was the key for him.

"I knew I had to try to stay focused on my return, that his real strength was his serve and that I really had to concentrate on my own service game – that was the key," Collignon told reporters.