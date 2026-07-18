ETV Bharat / sports

FRA vs ENG FIFA World Cup 2026 Third-Place Match: Kylian Mbappe’s France To Take On Harry Kane’s England

Hyderabad: Two teams - England and France, that dreamt of clinching the World Cup title, failed to do so in the ongoing edition. But they still have a chance to finish the tournament on a high by securing the bronze medal. England will be locking horns with France in a third-place match to be played in Florida.

Apart from having the third place at stake, the match also includes some compelling storylines from Didier Deschamps' emotional farewell to Thomas Tuchel's opportunity to answer his critics with the team's performance. Also, there is uncertainty surrounding Kylian Mbappe and the possibility of N'Golo Kante missing the action.

Final farewell for Deschamps

Whatever the result of the match, the fixture will mark the end of one of the crucial managerial reigns in international football. He will take charge of the Les Bleus for the final time, putting an end to a remarkable 15-year spell as head coach with them.

Deschamps admitted ahead of the match that this had been "the greatest thing" to happen in his professional life. "It's better to finish third than fourth," he said.