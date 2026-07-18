FRA vs ENG FIFA World Cup 2026 Third-Place Match: Kylian Mbappe’s France To Take On Harry Kane’s England
France will take on England to bag a bronze medal in the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Two teams - England and France, that dreamt of clinching the World Cup title, failed to do so in the ongoing edition. But they still have a chance to finish the tournament on a high by securing the bronze medal. England will be locking horns with France in a third-place match to be played in Florida.
Apart from having the third place at stake, the match also includes some compelling storylines from Didier Deschamps' emotional farewell to Thomas Tuchel's opportunity to answer his critics with the team's performance. Also, there is uncertainty surrounding Kylian Mbappe and the possibility of N'Golo Kante missing the action.
The penultimate match.#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 18, 2026
Final farewell for Deschamps
Whatever the result of the match, the fixture will mark the end of one of the crucial managerial reigns in international football. He will take charge of the Les Bleus for the final time, putting an end to a remarkable 15-year spell as head coach with them.
Deschamps admitted ahead of the match that this had been "the greatest thing" to happen in his professional life. "It's better to finish third than fourth," he said.
The battle for bronze.#FIFAWorldCup #KickOffTimes @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/hFHO4eGtaI— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 18, 2026
The 57-year-old is leaving behind a legacy that includes the title run in the 2018 World Cup triumph, the 2021 Nations League title and another final appearance with the French team.
France looking for Kylian Mbappe’s heroics
There was uncertainty around Mbappe’s presence for the French national team, but ahead of the match, head coach Didier Deschamps confirmed that Mbappe will be ‘available’ for the match. He has been one of the biggest stars of the tournament.
He has scored eight goals so far and is tied with Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot. However, the Argentine superstar is ahead as he has scored one assist more than the French forward. Also, goals in the third-place playoff count towards the golden boot.
Head to head
Both teams have played 32 matches against each other, with England holding an advantage. 17 of them have been won by England, while France emerged triumphant in 10 matches. A total of five matches ended in draws.
The two nations have squared off thrice in the history of the tournament so far. England won two matches played in 1966 and 1982, while France beat England in the 2022 edition.