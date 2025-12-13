Four Assam Players Suspended For Alleged Corruption In SMAT 2025
The Assam Cricket Association has suspended four players after allegations of current practices in the domestic circuit.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 9:58 AM IST
Hyderabad: The match-fixing scandal has hit the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) as four Assam cricketers were suspended by the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) on Friday, December 12, due to their alleged involvement in corrupt practices. Amit Sinha, Ishan Ahmed, Aman Tripathi and Abhishek Thakuri are four players suspended by the association.
The ACA has filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the crime branch of the state police to launch a criminal investigation against these individuals who have played for the state at various levels. The suspension stems from the accusations that the players tried to influence and instigate other Assam players participating in the SMAT. The team played their last league game in Lucknow between 26 November and 8 December.
"After the allegations came to light, the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit of the BCCI conducted an enquiry. The ACA has also initiated criminal proceedings. Prima facie, there appears to be their involvement in serious misconduct, affecting the integrity of the sport,” ACA secretary Sanatan Das, said, as quoted by PTI.
The four suspended players are now not allowed to participate in any state-level matches managed by the ACA, its district units or affiliated clubs. The restriction involves any cricket-related activity, such as a match referee, coach, or umpire, during the period in which they are suspended. The decision aims to prevent further disruption to the standards of the game.
"They have been suspended to curtail any scope of further deterioration of the situation. The suspension will continue till the final outcome of the investigation, and/or any further decision of the Association. This measure is intended as a precaution to maintain discipline and order within Assam cricket until the investigation concludes,” Das also added.
Assam failed to qualify for the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as their league record wasn’t flawless. The ACA’s swift and comprehensive response reflects continued effort to uphold discipline.