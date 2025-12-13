ETV Bharat / sports

Four Assam Players Suspended For Alleged Corruption In SMAT 2025

Hyderabad: The match-fixing scandal has hit the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) as four Assam cricketers were suspended by the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) on Friday, December 12, due to their alleged involvement in corrupt practices. Amit Sinha, Ishan Ahmed, Aman Tripathi and Abhishek Thakuri are four players suspended by the association.

The ACA has filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the crime branch of the state police to launch a criminal investigation against these individuals who have played for the state at various levels. The suspension stems from the accusations that the players tried to influence and instigate other Assam players participating in the SMAT. The team played their last league game in Lucknow between 26 November and 8 December.

"After the allegations came to light, the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit of the BCCI conducted an enquiry. The ACA has also initiated criminal proceedings. Prima facie, there appears to be their involvement in serious misconduct, affecting the integrity of the sport,” ACA secretary Sanatan Das, said, as quoted by PTI.