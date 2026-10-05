Four Asian Games, Four Golds: Jyothi Surekha Returns To Rousing Welcome In Vijayawada
Jyothi returned home on Monday after another successful Asian Games campaign, receiving a rousing welcome from fans and officials at Gannavaram Airport in Krishna district.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Vijayawada: From a silver medal in Jakarta to three golds in Hangzhou and another gold in Aichi-Nagoya, Indian compound archer Vennam Jyothi Surekha has continued to underline her remarkable consistency at the Asian Games.
Jyothi returned to Andhra Pradesh on Monday after another successful Asian Games 2026 campaign, receiving a rousing welcome from fans and sports officials at Gannavaram Airport in Krishna district.
At the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, Jyothi teamed up with Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep to win the women's compound team gold, defeating China 238-234 in the final. The performance also equalled the world record.
The gold was Jyothi's fourth Asian Games gold medal, adding another chapter to a career that has now seen her win medals at four consecutive editions of the continental Games.
VIDEO | Gannavaram: Four-time Asian Games gold medallist archer Jyothi Surekha says, "I have recently participated in the 20th Asian Games held at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, and I have won a gold medal in the compound women's category, and I'm really grateful and thankful to each and everyone who have supported me throughout my journey..." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 5, 2026
Her Asian Games journey began at the 2014 Incheon Games, where she won bronze in the women's compound team event. Four years later, at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games, she improved that performance to claim silver in the women's team compound event.
But it was at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games that Jyothi produced the most spectacular campaign of her career.
She won three gold medals — in the women's individual, women's team and mixed team compound events — becoming the first Indian archer to win three golds at a single edition of the Asian Games.
Her latest gold in Aichi-Nagoya therefore adds to a unique sequence: bronze in 2014, silver in 2018, three golds in 2023 and another gold in 2026.
GOLD! 🎯🇮🇳 I had the absolute privilege of being in the stands today to witness our phenomenal women’s compound archery team—Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi, and Prithika Pradeep—completely dominate the field, defeat China, and equal the WORLD RECORD! 🥇🏹— P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) September 30, 2026
It also underlines her longevity at the highest level of Asian compound archery. Representing India at four successive Asian Games, Jyothi has now collected medals of all three colours across the editions while remaining a key member of India's dominant compound archery contingent.
The 2026 campaign, however, also had a challenging side. Jyothi was unable to retain her individual title after losing to South Korea's 14-year-old Kang Yeon-seo in the individual event. She responded in the team competition, helping India defeat China and retain the women's compound team title.
Bullseye for Gold! 🎯🥇 Heartiest congratulations to Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, and Taniparthi Chikitha on winning Gold in the Women’s Compound Team event at #AsianGames2026. The trio also equalled the World Record in a masterclass of precision and skill! #Cheer4Bharat— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 30, 2026
Speaking after the team triumph, Jyothi said representing India at her fourth Asian Games made the achievement particularly special and credited the team's hard work and focus.
Her return home was marked by an enthusiastic reception at Gannavaram, where fans and sports officials gathered to welcome the Andhra Pradesh archer after another memorable international campaign.
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