ETV Bharat / sports

Four Asian Games, Four Golds: Jyothi Surekha Returns To Rousing Welcome In Vijayawada

Vijayawada: From a silver medal in Jakarta to three golds in Hangzhou and another gold in Aichi-Nagoya, Indian compound archer Vennam Jyothi Surekha has continued to underline her remarkable consistency at the Asian Games.

Jyothi returned to Andhra Pradesh on Monday after another successful Asian Games 2026 campaign, receiving a rousing welcome from fans and sports officials at Gannavaram Airport in Krishna district.

At the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, Jyothi teamed up with Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep to win the women's compound team gold, defeating China 238-234 in the final. The performance also equalled the world record.

The gold was Jyothi's fourth Asian Games gold medal, adding another chapter to a career that has now seen her win medals at four consecutive editions of the continental Games.

Her Asian Games journey began at the 2014 Incheon Games, where she won bronze in the women's compound team event. Four years later, at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games, she improved that performance to claim silver in the women's team compound event.

But it was at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games that Jyothi produced the most spectacular campaign of her career.

She won three gold medals — in the women's individual, women's team and mixed team compound events — becoming the first Indian archer to win three golds at a single edition of the Asian Games.