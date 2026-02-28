ETV Bharat / sports

Former Woman Kabaddi Player Scripts A Sporting Saga For Girls Of Hisar Village

Hisar: Over the last few years, Haryana has emerged as a nursery of sporting talent in the country, where coaches have played an important role. One such person is kabaddi coach Manju Dhanda of Daya village, who has given an opportunity to several girls to prove their prowess on the field.

A resident of Mirchpur village in Hisar, Manju is a pass out from Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) at Patiala. Candidates earning their diploma or certificate from this institution are eligible for coaching, teaching physical education and various other jobs under the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

A good kabaddi player of her time, Manju was married at a young age in Daya village of Hisar. Household responsibilities overshadowed her sporting dreams, but the desire to achieve something remained intact in her.

She noticed that there was no kabaddi field in the village. The children wanted to play, but a lack of proper guidance and training was sapping their interest. The situation was especially difficult for girls because of the prevailing social mindsets, lack of resources and access to playing grounds. Manju thought, "How will things happen if no one takes the initiative?” That's where her struggle began.

Young girls, being trained in Kabaddi (ETV Bharat)

She decided to coach the girls herself. Initially, there were many challenges. There was no ground, no equipment and most importantly, there was the challenge to win people's trust. But Manju didn't give up. She went door to door, talking to parents, convincing villagers that girls could also play and make a name for themselves.

Gradually, the villagers came forward to support her, and some of them donated money for the grounds. Some others began sending their daughters to play.

Seeing Manju's persistence, the villagers demanded a sports nursery from the government. The villagers handed over Panchayat land to the Sports Department, which subsequently established a kabaddi nursery in Daya village.

It was two years ago that Manju began training girls, and presently, more than 80 girls practice regularly at her coaching centre. Some boys also practice there.