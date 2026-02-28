Former Woman Kabaddi Player Scripts A Sporting Saga For Girls Of Hisar Village
After her sporting journey was cut short by early marriage, Manju Dhanda has been coaching the girls at Daya village for the last two years.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Hisar: Over the last few years, Haryana has emerged as a nursery of sporting talent in the country, where coaches have played an important role. One such person is kabaddi coach Manju Dhanda of Daya village, who has given an opportunity to several girls to prove their prowess on the field.
A resident of Mirchpur village in Hisar, Manju is a pass out from Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) at Patiala. Candidates earning their diploma or certificate from this institution are eligible for coaching, teaching physical education and various other jobs under the Sports Authority of India (SAI).
A good kabaddi player of her time, Manju was married at a young age in Daya village of Hisar. Household responsibilities overshadowed her sporting dreams, but the desire to achieve something remained intact in her.
She noticed that there was no kabaddi field in the village. The children wanted to play, but a lack of proper guidance and training was sapping their interest. The situation was especially difficult for girls because of the prevailing social mindsets, lack of resources and access to playing grounds. Manju thought, "How will things happen if no one takes the initiative?” That's where her struggle began.
She decided to coach the girls herself. Initially, there were many challenges. There was no ground, no equipment and most importantly, there was the challenge to win people's trust. But Manju didn't give up. She went door to door, talking to parents, convincing villagers that girls could also play and make a name for themselves.
Gradually, the villagers came forward to support her, and some of them donated money for the grounds. Some others began sending their daughters to play.
Seeing Manju's persistence, the villagers demanded a sports nursery from the government. The villagers handed over Panchayat land to the Sports Department, which subsequently established a kabaddi nursery in Daya village.
It was two years ago that Manju began training girls, and presently, more than 80 girls practice regularly at her coaching centre. Some boys also practice there.
More than 15 players coached by Manju have played at the state level, and more than 30 have demonstrated their prowess at the district level. Twenty of her trainees have won medals at the district level, while 12 have won medals at the state level.
As their daughters began to win, more parents broke social barriers and began sending their daughters to learn kabaddi. Now, kabaddi competitions are also being organized at Daya Kabaddi Centre during the summers, and the winners are awarded medals and prizes. The honours boost their morale.
Manju told ETV Bharat, "I played Kabaddi at the All India University level. I hope these girls will realize my unfulfilled dream. The girls practice for four to five hours daily here. They are made to run and exercise, following which they are taught kabaddi skills and techniques. The girls practice for two hours in the morning and three hours in the evening.”
She said that the Haryana government's starting a sports nursery has led to the girls coming forward in the field of sports. “The village head and the people also provide full support. Girls from the age of eight onwards practice with me,” she added.
Her trainees are aiming at achieving glory in kabaddi. One of them, Diksha, said, "I want to play at the Olympic level and fulfil mine and my parents' dreams."
Another one, Suhana said, "I started playing only two or three months ago. Manju Ma'am gives me very good practice. "
Those like Manvi say that they have found a direction in life after starting to play.
"I have been practising for one and a half years. I have thought a lot about my career. I want to play for a long time. I want to make a name for myself as an international player. My parents also support me completely," she said.
Village Sarpanch, Mukesh Baloda, stated that the government needs to come forward and provide the required support to these girls. “The government should pay regular honorarium for the children's diet. This year, money was credited to the accounts only once. Another ground is being prepared by the Panchayat, but the government has not given any money for it yet, due to which the work is hanging. We had made a demand regarding this to Cabinet Minister Ranbir Gangwa,” he pointed out.
Manju has become an inspiration and a role model for the women in the area. She is scripting a sporting saga in Daya village, which is located about 20 km from Hisar city. It is through her hard work and dedication that this village has become known as the Kabaddi village.