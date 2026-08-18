ETV Bharat / sports

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers Skipper Mike Bailey Dies Aged 84

Hyderabad: Wolverhampton Wanderers legend and former captain of the club, Mike Bailey, passed away at the age of 84 after a long battle with dementia. He captained the club through one of the most significant periods in the history of the club.

His club announced the news of his demise on their ‘X’ handle.

“Our legendary former captain, Mike Bailey, has sadly passed away aged 84. A true leader at Molineux for over a decade and a pivotal part of some of the club's most successful days,” the statement from the club read.

“Our thoughts are with Mike's loved ones,” it further added.

The midfielder commenced his career at Charlton Athletic before being transferred to Molineux in 1966. For Wolves, he played 436 matches between 1966 and 1977, scoring 25 goals. He also has two England national team caps, making his national team debut in 1964.

Bailey had been diagnosed with dementia in 2017.

Bailey’s career for Wolves