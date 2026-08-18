Former Wolverhampton Wanderers Skipper Mike Bailey Dies Aged 84
Former Wolves captain Mike Bailey has passed away after a long dementia battle.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 10:15 AM IST
Hyderabad: Wolverhampton Wanderers legend and former captain of the club, Mike Bailey, passed away at the age of 84 after a long battle with dementia. He captained the club through one of the most significant periods in the history of the club.
His club announced the news of his demise on their ‘X’ handle.
“Our legendary former captain, Mike Bailey, has sadly passed away aged 84. A true leader at Molineux for over a decade and a pivotal part of some of the club's most successful days,” the statement from the club read.
Our legendary former captain, Mike Bailey, has sadly passed away aged 84.— Wolves (@Wolves) August 17, 2026
A true leader at Molineux for over a decade and a pivotal part of some of the club's most successful days.
Our thoughts are with Mike's loved ones 🧡 pic.twitter.com/tWMdFtW6dN
“Our thoughts are with Mike's loved ones,” it further added.
The midfielder commenced his career at Charlton Athletic before being transferred to Molineux in 1966. For Wolves, he played 436 matches between 1966 and 1977, scoring 25 goals. He also has two England national team caps, making his national team debut in 1964.
Bailey had been diagnosed with dementia in 2017.
Bailey’s career for Wolves
Baily joine Wolves in 1966 and played a key role in the team’s promotion to the top division in 1967. He was named Midlands Player of the Year that season and also became a pivotal member of the team, helping them orchestrate a revival of the club in English football in the 1960s and 1970s.
Wolves made it to the UEFA Cup final in 1972 but suffered a 3-2 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in a match where Bailey was one of the prominent figures in the field. Two years later, Bailey was the captain when the club won the League Cup final with a 2-1 victory over Manchester City.
Tributes to pour in
John Richards, the former Wolves goalscorer and chairman of the Wolves Former Players' Association, labelled Bailey as “one of Wolves’ greatest ever captains”.
“Coming so soon after the passing of Lofty (Phil Parkes), who was one of Mike’s close pals within our team, this is another devastating loss. I can’t fully describe how much respect I have for Mike as a player and as a person,” Richards said.
“His influence on us as players, both with his leadership and his performances, is something that made him such a massive part of the dressing room. He was a great captain, not only in how he led the team but also the individual pieces of advice and guidance he gave to each of us as players.”
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player and promotion-winning Manager Mike Bailey at the age of 84.#cafc— Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) August 17, 2026
Charlton Athletics also paid tribute to the midfielder.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player and promotion-winning Manager Mike Bailey at the age of 84,” the club said.