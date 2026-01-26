ETV Bharat / sports

Several Indian Cricketers, Including Yuvraj Singh And Harbhajan Singh, Mourn Demise Of Ex-BCCI Chief IS Bindra

File Photo: BCCI Logo ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and other members of the Indian cricket fraternity paid tribute to the former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Inderjit Singh Bindra at the age of 84 at his residence. Bindra worked in the role of the president of the BCCI from 1993 to 1996. Bindra was a key figure in the country's cricket administration and led the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) for many years. His tenure in the PCA was for three decades, from 1978 to 2014. Many former Indian cricketers, as well as ICC chairman Jay Shah, mourned the demise of IS Bindra. Tributes pour in for IS Bindra “Saddened to hear about the passing of I.S. Bindra, Sir. A great administrator of the game whose influence I witnessed from a very young age. His vision and contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered. My condolences to his family,” Yuvraj wrote on X.