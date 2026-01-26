Several Indian Cricketers, Including Yuvraj Singh And Harbhajan Singh, Mourn Demise Of Ex-BCCI Chief IS Bindra
Many members of the Indian cricket fraternity mourned the demise of the former BCCI chairman, IS Bindra.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and other members of the Indian cricket fraternity paid tribute to the former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Inderjit Singh Bindra at the age of 84 at his residence. Bindra worked in the role of the president of the BCCI from 1993 to 1996.
Bindra was a key figure in the country's cricket administration and led the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) for many years. His tenure in the PCA was for three decades, from 1978 to 2014. Many former Indian cricketers, as well as ICC chairman Jay Shah, mourned the demise of IS Bindra.
Tributes pour in for IS Bindra
“Saddened to hear about the passing of I.S. Bindra, Sir. A great administrator of the game whose influence I witnessed from a very young age. His vision and contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered. My condolences to his family,” Yuvraj wrote on X.
“A stalwart of Indian cricket administration. Our deepest condolences on the passing of former BCCI and PCA President I.S. Bindra,” IPL franchise Punjab Kings wrote on their social media to pay tribute to the former BCCI President.
"On a personal level, he was like a father figure to me, someone who constantly encouraged me to do the right thing in life. His wisdom and kindness shaped not just careers, but lives. This is a deeply personal loss. There will never be anyone who can truly replace you, sir. You may be gone, but the impact you have left on all of us will last forever. Rest in peace, sir,” former India and Punjab cricketer Harbhajan Singh penned on X.
ICC Chairman also pay tribute
ICC Chairman Jay Shah also paid tribute to IS Bindra, offering his condolences.
“Deepest condolences on the passing of Mr I.S. Bindra, former BCCI president and a stalwart of Indian cricket administration. May his legacy inspire future generations. Om Shanti,” he wrote on the social media handle.
During his stint as an administrator, Bindra majorly impacted the cricket management and infrastructure, locally and beyond. He was honoured by PCA in 2025, as they renamed the S. Bindra Stadium to acknowledge his contributions in cricket. Also, Bindraw was known for being outspoken about his opinions on the governance of Indian cricket. He played a key role in handling the IPL 2013 corruption scandal involving N. Srinivasan. He played a decisive role in India securing the ICC rights to host the multi-nation tournament while working as an advisor in the sports governing body.