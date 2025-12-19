Former NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle Passed Away In Fatal Plane Crash
NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle died in a plane crash on Friday, December 19.
December 19, 2025
Hyderabad: USA’s racing legend, Greg Biffle, passed away in a plane crash near a regional airport in North Carolina. In the fatal incident, seven people died which including former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, who was travelling with his wife and two children.
The incident shook the whole world, including the USA. The plane had departed Statesville Regional Airport, but it crashed while trying to return and land. As soon as it hit the ground, the plane caught fire.
Lost his family and friends in a plane crash
The 55-year-old Greg, his wife Cristina, their 5-year-old son Rider and 14-year-old Emma. passed away in the plane crash. Others on the plane were identified as Dennis Dutton, his son Jack, and Craig Wadsworth.
The aircraft that crashed in North Carolina has been confirmed as one owned by retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle.
Greg is the racing hero who personally piloted hundreds of rescue and supply missions in his helicopter across Western North Carolina following Hurricane
Incident caused due to bad weather
The initial investigation has revealed that bad weather was the reason behind the tragic incident. At the time of the incident, there was a large pack of clouds hovering around the plain, and some drizzle was going on. The pilot faced trouble while landing due to the reduced visibility. People who were playing golf near the airport region said that the plane was flying at a low height and caught fire suddenly.
A winner on and off the race track. Greg Biffle leaves a lasting impression on all of us.
Greg Biffle leaves a lasting impression on all of us. pic.twitter.com/vk68lgaY3t
Greg Biffle’s NASCAR career
Greg Biffle had a remarkable racing career. He won more than 50 races in NASCAR's three major events, including 19 Cup Series victories. He was the Trucks Series Champion in 2000 and the Xfinity Series Champion in 2002. Mourning his passing, NASCAR described him as a competitor who left an indelible mark on the sport. His teammates and fans will remember him not only as a great driver but also as a loyal and dedicated friend.