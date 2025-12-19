ETV Bharat / sports

Former NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle Passed Away In Fatal Plane Crash

Hyderabad: USA’s racing legend, Greg Biffle, passed away in a plane crash near a regional airport in North Carolina. In the fatal incident, seven people died which including former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, who was travelling with his wife and two children.

The incident shook the whole world, including the USA. The plane had departed Statesville Regional Airport, but it crashed while trying to return and land. As soon as it hit the ground, the plane caught fire.

Lost his family and friends in a plane crash

The 55-year-old Greg, his wife Cristina, their 5-year-old son Rider and 14-year-old Emma. passed away in the plane crash. Others on the plane were identified as Dennis Dutton, his son Jack, and Craig Wadsworth.