ETV Bharat / sports

Former NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle Passed Away In Fatal Plane Crash

NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle died in a plane crash on Friday, December 19.

Greg Biffle died in plane crash
File Photo: Greg Biffle (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : December 19, 2025 at 3:53 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: USA’s racing legend, Greg Biffle, passed away in a plane crash near a regional airport in North Carolina. In the fatal incident, seven people died which including former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, who was travelling with his wife and two children.

The incident shook the whole world, including the USA. The plane had departed Statesville Regional Airport, but it crashed while trying to return and land. As soon as it hit the ground, the plane caught fire.

Lost his family and friends in a plane crash

The 55-year-old Greg, his wife Cristina, their 5-year-old son Rider and 14-year-old Emma. passed away in the plane crash. Others on the plane were identified as Dennis Dutton, his son Jack, and Craig Wadsworth.

Incident caused due to bad weather

The initial investigation has revealed that bad weather was the reason behind the tragic incident. At the time of the incident, there was a large pack of clouds hovering around the plain, and some drizzle was going on. The pilot faced trouble while landing due to the reduced visibility. People who were playing golf near the airport region said that the plane was flying at a low height and caught fire suddenly.

Greg Biffle’s NASCAR career

Greg Biffle had a remarkable racing career. He won more than 50 races in NASCAR's three major events, including 19 Cup Series victories. He was the Trucks Series Champion in 2000 and the Xfinity Series Champion in 2002. Mourning his passing, NASCAR described him as a competitor who left an indelible mark on the sport. His teammates and fans will remember him not only as a great driver but also as a loyal and dedicated friend.

TAGGED:

NASCAR DRIVER PASSED AWAY
PLANE CRASH DEATH
NASCAR DRIVER GREG BIFFLE
NASACAR DRIVER GREG BIFFLE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.