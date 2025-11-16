ETV Bharat / sports

Former International Wrestlers Turn Dronacharyas For Gorakhpur's Army Of Budding Grapplers

Dinesh, president of the Gorakhpur Wrestling Association for the past two decades and the vice-president of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association, told ETV Bharat that he is trying to bring wrestlers from the mud to the mat. "Wrestling championships are held on the mat, so it's best if young people get this experience during their training. With support from the Chief Minister and public representatives, young men and women are being nurtured. Competitions like the Gorakhpur Kesari are being held under the state government's sports quota, with the Sports Ministry providing a prize of Rs one lakh," he said. Dinesh has the largest akhada in his village, Chaturvanduwari, where 400 children are trained.

Once considered among the most backward districts of Purvanchal, Gorakhpur is now carving out a name for itself in wrestling. From 1971 to 2020, approximately 14 wrestlers have demonstrated their prowess at the international level. More than 12 free wrestling arenas operate in the city and rural areas, where wrestlers work tirelessly, dreaming of winning medals for the country.

Gorakhpur: Some former wrestlers of international repute are mentoring youths of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and its surrounding areas to take up the art and achieve their passion. Dinesh Singh, Chandra Vijay Singh and Indra Bhushan Upadhyay have turned into the Dronacharyas of wrestling for an army of budding grapplers.

He said CM Yogi Adityanath also attends these competitions to encourage the athletes. Girls are also trying their hand at wrestling and are even participating in international wrestling. "My goal is to ensure that Gorakhpur achieves the same status in wrestling as Haryana. When wrestling is organised as an event, it will increase competition among wrestlers. Wrestlers will strive to improve with enthusiasm," he added.

Chandra Vijay, the wrestling coach for North Eastern Railway and the Assistant Sports Officer, said that during his time as a member of the Indian wrestling team from 1996 to 2005, he defeated many wrestlers from around the world. "Wrestlers are now taking to the mat. I have started conducting mat wrestling at the North Eastern Railway stadium. Most of the wrestlers from Gorakhpur practice here alongside those from Deoria, Kushinagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, and Mau. They are learning techniques and achieving good results. I am also trying to connect other akharas in the district with mat facilities. Wrestlers are practising on mats at places ranging from the Regional Sports Stadium to the Sports College," he added.

A wrestling session in an akhada. (ETV Bharat)

Indra Bhushan, who trains at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Akhara, said the Akhara operates under the supervision of the district magistrate. "Currently, wrestlers practice in mud. It would be great if mats are also provided. This akhara has also produced national and international wrestlers like Amarnath Yadav, Nahar Dev, and Santosh Rai. Boys prepare in the akhara first. After that, they have to practice on mats. We don't have this facility here. Because of this, we feel left behind."

Shivanand Yadav, a 15-year-old wrestler, won a gold medal in Kyrgyzstan this year. Anshika won a gold medal in the 74 kg weight category at the International Wrestling Meet in Hong Kong. Aditya Gupta and Nepali Yadav also took part in several competitions. Anup Yadav brought glory to Gorakhpur at the 2025 World Police Games in the United States. Raman Singh (16) is winning medals in national competitions, while Shivam Yadav (19) won a gold medal at the School National Games in Delhi. All were trained by Dinesh and Chadra Bhushan. Shivanand said they have been practising for three years. "My dream is to go to the Olympics."