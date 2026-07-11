Former India Women's Hockey Captain Asunta Lakra Alleges She Was Excluded From Asian Games Team Selection Process
Clarifying that she had no objection to the selection of the players, the former hockey player from Jharkhand questioned the transparency of the selection process.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
Ranchi: Former captain and Hockey India Selection Committee member Asunta Lakra has alleged that she was completely excluded from the selection process for the 2026 Asian Games. Lakra said she was neither informed about any online or offline meetings of the selection committee after March 2026, nor consulted before the final squad was announced.
The Indian women's hockey team for the Asian Games was unveiled on Friday, with four players from Jharkhand, Salima Tete, Nikki Pradhan, Beauty Dungdung and Sangeeta Kumari.
Clarifying that she had no objection to the selection of the players, Lakra questioned the transparency of the selection process.
"Despite being a member of the selection committee, I was kept completely out of the process. I was not informed about any meetings or asked for my opinion on the team selection," she said.
Lakra further alleged that she was being sidelined for raising her voice against the alleged injustice faced by women players. Responding to the allegations, Hockey India Secretary General Bholanath Singh dismissed Lakra's claims as baseless.
"Hockey India has always respected and supported Asunta Lakra. All the allegations are unfounded, and the selection process was carried out in accordance with established rules," Singh said.
The controversy has reignited debate over transparency in Hockey India's selection process, even as the newly announced Indian women's team begins preparations for the 2026 Asian Games.
Hockey India on Friday announced the Indian women's hockey team for the 20th Asian Games 2026 to be held in Japan from September 19 to October 4. Salima Tete will continue as the captain of the 20-member team after leading India to the FIH Nations Cup title in New Zealand last month.
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