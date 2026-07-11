ETV Bharat / sports

Former India Women's Hockey Captain Asunta Lakra Alleges She Was Excluded From Asian Games Team Selection Process

Ranchi: Former captain and Hockey India Selection Committee member Asunta Lakra has alleged that she was completely excluded from the selection process for the 2026 Asian Games. Lakra said she was neither informed about any online or offline meetings of the selection committee after March 2026, nor consulted before the final squad was announced.

The Indian women's hockey team for the Asian Games was unveiled on Friday, with four players from Jharkhand, Salima Tete, Nikki Pradhan, Beauty Dungdung and Sangeeta Kumari.

Clarifying that she had no objection to the selection of the players, Lakra questioned the transparency of the selection process.

"Despite being a member of the selection committee, I was kept completely out of the process. I was not informed about any meetings or asked for my opinion on the team selection," she said.