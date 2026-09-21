Former India Spearhead Zaheer Khan Joins 5-Time IPL Champions Chennai Super Kings As New Head Coach
CSK announced Zaheer's appointment in a post on X, marking the end of New Zealander Fleming's long and highly successful association with the franchise.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST|
Updated : September 21, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Chennai: Former India left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan has joined five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as their new head coach, succeeding former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming and ushering in a new coaching era at the franchise.
“Left Arm ‘Taking’ Over!” CSK announced in a post on X while welcoming Zaheer as head coach for IPL 2027. The appointment brings an end to Fleming’s 18-year association with the Chennai franchise.
Fleming, the former New Zealand longest-serving Test captain, joined CSK as a player in the inaugural IPL season in 2008 before taking over as head coach in 2009. During his coaching tenure, CSK won five IPL titles — 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023 — besides two Champions League T20 crowns in 2010 and 2014.
Left Arm “Taking” Over! 💫🦁— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 21, 2026
Welcoming Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings!#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛
CSK and Fleming mutually parted ways earlier this year after his 18-year long stint with the franchise, and currently the Kiwi southpaw serves as the head coach of the England men's Test team.
For Zaheer, a key member of India’s 2011 ODI World Cup-winning team, the appointment marks his first full-time head-coaching assignment. He previously served as Mumbai Indians’ Director of Cricket Operations and later Head of Global Development, besides working as a mentor with the Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants in 2025.
The appointment will also bring Zaheer and veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni into the same CSK dressing room. Dhoni, who continues to be part of the franchise, led India to the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup titles, besides the 2013 Champions Trophy.
CSK’s changing landscape also includes the arrival of India wicketkeeper-batter and 2026 T20 World Cup hero Sanju Samson, who joined the franchise from Rajasthan Royals. Zaheer now begins his first head-coaching assignment with CSK as the franchise prepares for IPL 2027.
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