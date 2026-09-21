ETV Bharat / sports

Former India Spearhead Zaheer Khan Joins 5-Time IPL Champions Chennai Super Kings As New Head Coach

Chennai: Former India left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan has joined five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as their new head coach, succeeding former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming and ushering in a new coaching era at the franchise.

“Left Arm ‘Taking’ Over!” CSK announced in a post on X while welcoming Zaheer as head coach for IPL 2027. The appointment brings an end to Fleming’s 18-year association with the Chennai franchise.

Fleming, the former New Zealand longest-serving Test captain, joined CSK as a player in the inaugural IPL season in 2008 before taking over as head coach in 2009. During his coaching tenure, CSK won five IPL titles — 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023 — besides two Champions League T20 crowns in 2010 and 2014.

CSK and Fleming mutually parted ways earlier this year after his 18-year long stint with the franchise, and currently the Kiwi southpaw serves as the head coach of the England men's Test team.