T20 World Cup Final: Hardik Pandya Holds The Key For Tomorrow, Says Subroto Banerjee
Former India selection committee member Subroto Banerjee has opined that Hardik Pandya will play a key role for India in the final against New Zealand.
By Sanjib Guha
Published : March 7, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST|
Updated : March 7, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Kolkata: That Jasprit Bumrah is the best fast bowler in the world is known to all and sundry. That Bumrah's performance is crucial for India's win in any format is also a truism. But all-rounder Hardik Pandya is the fulcrum of the Men in Blue. He holds the key in any format with his versatility in every department — batting, bowling and fielding — of the game. Even former India spinner and Pandya's former teammate Ravichandran Ashwin has said this without much ado.
Now, former India all-rounder and a selection committee member, Subroto Banerjee, also didn't mince his words in claiming that Pandya holds the key in the final of the T20 World Cup against New Zealand to be played at the plush Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening. "Hardik Pandya is my bet for the final. Bumrah is obviously the best in business currently, but from all aspects, Pandya has to fire on all cylinders tomorrow for a comfortable India win," Banerjee told ETV Bharat on the eve of the summit clash on Saturday.
"Pandya can win us matches through his all-round display. Be it batting, bowling or fielding, he is a livewire on the field and has the ability to turn a match on its head. He plays the pivotal role and a vital cog in the team's success," the former selector said.
The 57-year-old former India seamer, though, is confident about India's win on Sunday, listing out the roles of the formidables. Banerjee, who has been instrumental in shaping the careers of several fast bowlers across the globe, served as a national selector in the last term, vouched for the youngsters whom he has seen from close quarters as a selector. "Tilak Varma can accelerate if he wants and gives the team a solid option for the team higher up the order along with Sanju (Samson)," Banerjee said unprovoked.
With so much faith placed in the team members, Banerjee wasn't at all worried about southpaw opener Abhishek Sharma, who has been sedate in the tournament so far. "He will regain his form again. It's just a bad patch. It's not a bilateral series where in all the games you know your opponents...In multi-national tournaments like these, there is a new challenge every day with new opponents. But Abhishek will grow as a player, and he will keep his opening slot intact," the former medium-pacer felt.
Maintaining that he wants the same team that won the semi-final against England to be retained against New Zealand, Banerjee, though, doesn't find a place for another hard-hitter, Rinku Singh. It may be recalled that Rinku had to leave the team in a huff after his father's death. Sanju Samson, coming in on top of the order, has been firing on all cylinders since his return to the XI. "Rinku is a good player for the format, but tell me a slot where he can be drafted in. In my opinion, the same team should play in the final," Banerjee was straight in his opinion.
Lastly, Shivam Dube's contribution in the lower middle-order also cannot be overlooked. "Dube's blitzkrieg in the late overs has done the trick for India on many occasions. So he is also the one to watch out for," Banerjee rounded off.