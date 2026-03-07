ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup Final: Hardik Pandya Holds The Key For Tomorrow, Says Subroto Banerjee

Kolkata: That Jasprit Bumrah is the best fast bowler in the world is known to all and sundry. That Bumrah's performance is crucial for India's win in any format is also a truism. But all-rounder Hardik Pandya is the fulcrum of the Men in Blue. He holds the key in any format with his versatility in every department — batting, bowling and fielding — of the game. Even former India spinner and Pandya's former teammate Ravichandran Ashwin has said this without much ado.

Now, former India all-rounder and a selection committee member, Subroto Banerjee, also didn't mince his words in claiming that Pandya holds the key in the final of the T20 World Cup against New Zealand to be played at the plush Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening. "Hardik Pandya is my bet for the final. Bumrah is obviously the best in business currently, but from all aspects, Pandya has to fire on all cylinders tomorrow for a comfortable India win," Banerjee told ETV Bharat on the eve of the summit clash on Saturday.

"Pandya can win us matches through his all-round display. Be it batting, bowling or fielding, he is a livewire on the field and has the ability to turn a match on its head. He plays the pivotal role and a vital cog in the team's success," the former selector said.

The 57-year-old former India seamer, though, is confident about India's win on Sunday, listing out the roles of the formidables. Banerjee, who has been instrumental in shaping the careers of several fast bowlers across the globe, served as a national selector in the last term, vouched for the youngsters whom he has seen from close quarters as a selector. "Tilak Varma can accelerate if he wants and gives the team a solid option for the team higher up the order along with Sanju (Samson)," Banerjee said unprovoked.