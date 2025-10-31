ETV Bharat / sports

Former Indian Hockey Goalkeeper And Olympic Medalist Manuel Frederick Passes Away

Kannur: Indian Hockey goalie and Olympic medalist Manuel Frederick passed away at the age of 78 on Friday morning while undergoing treatment at Hebbal Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru.

Manuel Frederick was a member of the Indian hockey team that clinched the bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics. A stalwart of Indian hockey, he also represented the nation in two World Cups and was part of the national team for seven years. In recognition of his contribution to Indian sports, he was honoured with the prestigious Dhyan Chand Award in 2019.

A Trailblazer from Kannur

Born on October 20, 1947, in Barnassery, Kannur, Manuel Frederick was the son of Joseph Bower and Sarah, both workers at the Commonwealth Factory. His journey in sports began with football during his school days at BMPUP School in Kannur, but by the age of 12, he had switched to hockey — a decision that would shape his life and career.

At just 15, Frederick joined the Indian Army, where his talent was honed through rigorous training at the Services Camp. He made his international debut in 1971 as a goalkeeper and soon became one of India’s most dependable players between the posts. His stellar performance at the Munich Olympics played a pivotal role in securing India’s bronze medal.