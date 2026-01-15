Former India Cricketer Sanjay Bangar Interacts With Young Players In Junagadh
During his visit to Junagadh, Sanjay Bangar lauded the performance of Saurashtra players in the Indian cricket team.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Junagadh: Former Indian cricket team coach and ex-all-rounder, Sanjay Bangar, made a brief trip to Gujarat's Junagadh district on Wednesday. During this, he interacted with young players and encouraged them to play well along with stressing on inclusion of Saurashtra players in the Indian cricket team.
Bangar, who is gradually making his mark in the Indian cricket scenario, is currently included in the commentary team for the ongoing ODI series between India and New Zealand in Rajkot. With several players from Saurashtra performing exceptionally well in tournaments like the IPL, Bangar praised talent of the young players from this region. He also linked this to Saurashtra's contribution in the future of Indian cricket.
Some notable players from Saurashtra region include Ravindra Jadeja, former batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Jaidev Unadkat.
Having joined the Indian cricket team as a player from a small village in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, Bangar made a significant contribution to the Indian team. During which, he experienced both successes and failures, several of which he recounted during his visit to Junagadh. He still continues to be actively involved in cricket across India.
Bangar has played 12 Test matches and 15 One Day International matches. After retiring from cricket, he was appointed as the batting coach of the Indian cricket team and also served as the interim head coach for a short period. In the IPL tournament, Bangar was appointed as the head coach and cricket development manager for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).
He has also worked as the head coach, batting consultant, and mentor for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has also served as the batting coach for the Kochi team in the IPL and is currently working as a member of the commentary team formed by the BCCI.
Also Read