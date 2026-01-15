ETV Bharat / sports

Former India Cricketer Sanjay Bangar Interacts With Young Players In Junagadh

Junagadh: Former Indian cricket team coach and ex-all-rounder, Sanjay Bangar, made a brief trip to Gujarat's Junagadh district on Wednesday. During this, he interacted with young players and encouraged them to play well along with stressing on inclusion of Saurashtra players in the Indian cricket team.

Bangar, who is gradually making his mark in the Indian cricket scenario, is currently included in the commentary team for the ongoing ODI series between India and New Zealand in Rajkot. With several players from Saurashtra performing exceptionally well in tournaments like the IPL, Bangar praised talent of the young players from this region. He also linked this to Saurashtra's contribution in the future of Indian cricket.

Some notable players from Saurashtra region include Ravindra Jadeja, former batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Jaidev Unadkat.