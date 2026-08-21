ETV Bharat / sports

Former India Cricketer Jacob Martin Gets Acquitted In 22-Year-Old Case By Patiala House Court

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Jacob Martin has received significant relief in a 22-year-old case. Delhi's Patiala House Court has acquitted him of all charges. The case stemmed from an FIR filed in 2004, which included allegations of fraud, the use of forged documents, and criminal conspiracy. In the verdict, the court stated that sufficient and credible evidence was not found to substantiate the charges against Jacob Martin.

Martin revealed while speaking to the media that the case arose after a member of his 2004 team overstayed his UK visa and returned to India after obtaining a fake immigration stamp. He also mentioned that his name was later added during the investigation despite not being mentioned in the original FIR.

"In 2004 a team of mine had gone, which had gone to the UK to play. That team which went to play in England in 2004, everyone came back except one boy who stayed back in the UK. Because the visa had a validity of 6 months, he could stay for 6 months, but he overstayed for more than 6 months, so what happened was that he got fake stamping done there through someone. After getting fake stamping done, when he came back to India, he was deported from the UK, so he was caught at the IGI airport, and then he was questioned," Martin said while speaking to the press.