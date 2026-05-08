ETV Bharat / sports

MS Dhoni Becomes Highest Taxpayer In Bihar-Jharkhand As IT Collections Hit Revenue Of Rs 20,000 Crore

Hyderabad: Former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has once again emerged as the highest income tax payer in the Bihar-Jharkhand region. For the financial year 2025-26, Mahi has once again paid the highest amount of income tax in the individual category. This announcement was made by the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax for Bihar and Jharkhand, Dr D. Sudhakar Rao, in Ranchi on Thursday.

The Principal Chief Commissioner stated that Dhoni has once again secured the position of the number one taxpayer. However, he did not disclose the specific amount of income tax paid on this occasion. He further mentioned that during the past financial year (2025-26), a revenue of approximately ₹20,000 crore was collected from the Bihar-Jharkhand region, comprising ₹12,000 crore from Jharkhand and ₹8,000 crore from Bihar. A revenue target of ₹20,000 crore has been set for the current financial year as well. It is anticipated that, similar to the previous financial year, a revenue of ₹12,000 crore will be realised from Jharkhand.

Only 4 million PAN cardholders file Income Tax returns

There are 55 million PAN card holders across Bihar and Jharkhand. But, only 4 million of them actually file income tax returns. Of these 4 million filers, 60% hail from Jharkhand, while the remaining 40% are from Bihar. The Income Tax Department is set to launch a special campaign to increase the number of individuals filing income tax returns. Under this initiative, taxpayers will be apprised of the new income tax laws scheduled to come into effect on April 1, 2026. The Income Tax Department has named this campaign 'Prarambh' (The Beginning), and it will be conducted across all major cities in Bihar and Jharkhand during the months of May and June.