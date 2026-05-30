2026 FIFA World Cup: Former India Captain K V Dhanesh Warns Giants; Backs Morocco As Dangerous Dark Horse
Speaking to ETV Bharat's World Cup special 'Dai Dai Diaries', the defender highlights how the 48-team format could produce upsets, surprise contenders and unforgettable moments.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST|
Updated : May 30, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Kannur: Former Indian football team captain K V Dhanesh believes that legacy, fan following and historical dominance alone will not guarantee success at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, warning that modern football has significantly narrowed the gap between traditional giants and emerging nations.
Speaking to ETV Bharat as part of the special World Cup feature 'Dai Dai Diaries', the veteran defender offered a detailed assessment of the tournament landscape, highlighting how the expanded 48-team format could produce major upsets, surprise contenders and unforgettable moments.
According to Dhanesh, the World Cup has evolved into a tournament where even the strongest football nations cannot afford complacency.
"Today, no team can be underestimated purely based on history or reputation. Football has changed tremendously and the difference between teams is shrinking rapidly," he observed.
Expanded FIFA World Cup Could Trigger More Upsets
The upcoming World Cup will be the biggest in FIFA history, featuring 48 teams across three host nations and a record 104 matches. While football heavyweights such as Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, England, Spain and Portugal continue to dominate global fan culture and tournament expectations, Dhanesh said the expanded format creates greater room for unpredictable outcomes.
To underline his argument, he pointed to the previous FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where eventual champions Argentina suffered a shocking opening defeat against Saudi Arabia despite being led by Lionel Messi.
''That result itself proved that anything can happen in a World Cup,'' he said, adding that fans should expect similar dramatic twists this time as well.
Morocco Emerging As Serious Global Force
Among the teams Dhanesh believes could once again shake up the tournament is Morocco, which created history in Qatar by becoming the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals.
Rather than viewing Morocco's previous success as a one-time achievement, Dhanesh described the North African side as a rapidly maturing football powerhouse with tactical discipline and squad depth.
He identified Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi as Morocco's biggest tactical weapon, capable of influencing matches both defensively and offensively.
Dhanesh also praised the team’s balanced structure, pointing to experienced players alongside emerging young talents who bring energy and adaptability to the midfield and attack.
''If Morocco maintain defensive solidity and execute their quick transition football properly, they are capable of producing another deep run in the tournament,'' he said.
Brazil vs Morocco Clash Could Be Blockbuster
Dhanesh singled out Morocco's upcoming Group C encounter against Brazil on June 14 as one of the standout fixtures of the early stages of the tournament. He expects the clash to deliver high-intensity football and tactical intrigue, while also predicting that Morocco could comfortably compete against their other group opponents, Scotland and Haiti.
According to him, the expanded tournament format has also opened valuable opportunities for smaller nations and debutants to make their mark on the global stage.
Reshaping World Football
The former India captain said the World Cup is no longer exclusively dominated by a handful of elite football nations. Improved coaching systems, tactical awareness, professional leagues and youth development programmes across continents have dramatically improved the competitiveness of emerging football countries.
Dhanesh added that fans should approach the tournament expecting surprises rather than relying solely on historical reputation or global popularity.
"The World Cup is becoming more competitive with every edition. Teams that prepare well and stay tactically disciplined can defeat anyone," he remarked.
The FIFA World Cup is expected to attract unprecedented global attention this year due to its expanded scale, wider participation and growing competitiveness among nations traditionally considered outside football’s elite circle
The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026, will be the biggest edition in tournament history with 48 teams and 104 matches across 16 host cities. The expanded tournament format is expected to draw record global viewership, with major venues spread across cities including Miami, Atlanta, Mexico City and Toronto. FIFA has also confirmed separate opening ceremonies in all three host nations ahead of the month-long football spectacle.
(As told to ETV Bharat's Renjith Babu)
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