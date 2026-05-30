ETV Bharat / sports

2026 FIFA World Cup: Former India Captain K V Dhanesh Warns Giants; Backs Morocco As Dangerous Dark Horse

Kannur: Former Indian football team captain K V Dhanesh believes that legacy, fan following and historical dominance alone will not guarantee success at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, warning that modern football has significantly narrowed the gap between traditional giants and emerging nations.

Speaking to ETV Bharat as part of the special World Cup feature 'Dai Dai Diaries', the veteran defender offered a detailed assessment of the tournament landscape, highlighting how the expanded 48-team format could produce major upsets, surprise contenders and unforgettable moments.

According to Dhanesh, the World Cup has evolved into a tournament where even the strongest football nations cannot afford complacency.

"Today, no team can be underestimated purely based on history or reputation. Football has changed tremendously and the difference between teams is shrinking rapidly," he observed.

Expanded FIFA World Cup Could Trigger More Upsets

The upcoming World Cup will be the biggest in FIFA history, featuring 48 teams across three host nations and a record 104 matches. While football heavyweights such as Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, England, Spain and Portugal continue to dominate global fan culture and tournament expectations, Dhanesh said the expanded format creates greater room for unpredictable outcomes.

To underline his argument, he pointed to the previous FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where eventual champions Argentina suffered a shocking opening defeat against Saudi Arabia despite being led by Lionel Messi.

''That result itself proved that anything can happen in a World Cup,'' he said, adding that fans should expect similar dramatic twists this time as well.

Morocco Emerging As Serious Global Force

Among the teams Dhanesh believes could once again shake up the tournament is Morocco, which created history in Qatar by becoming the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Rather than viewing Morocco's previous success as a one-time achievement, Dhanesh described the North African side as a rapidly maturing football powerhouse with tactical discipline and squad depth.

He identified Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi as Morocco's biggest tactical weapon, capable of influencing matches both defensively and offensively.