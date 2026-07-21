ETV Bharat / sports

Former England Manager And Two-Time Ballon D'Or Winner Kevin Keegan Passes Away At 75

Hyderabad: After a long battle with cancer, former England footballer and manager Kevin Keegan has passed away at 75. His former club Newcastle United announced the news of his demise on Monday.

Newcastle posted a tribute to the English footballer.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Kevin Keegan, one of the most iconic, influential and deeply loved figures in our club's history," the Premier League club said in a statement.

"As a player, he brought world-class talent, ambition and belief to St James' Park, helping to transform perceptions of what Newcastle United could be. As a manager, he ignited our city. Kevin gave supporters hope and pride, and led a team whose style, spirit and passion captured the imagination of football fans around the world."

Also, his family confirmed the death of the footballer.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75," his family said in a statement quoted by British media.

"The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments."

Keegan's family and Newcastle had made it public in January that the two-time Ballon d'Or winner was going through cancer treatment without disclosing any of the details of the illness. The footballer himself confirmed in June that he had stage four cancer.