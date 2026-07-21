Former England Manager And Two-Time Ballon D'Or Winner Kevin Keegan Passes Away At 75
Former Liverpool and England footballer Kevin Keegan died at the age of 75.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: After a long battle with cancer, former England footballer and manager Kevin Keegan has passed away at 75. His former club Newcastle United announced the news of his demise on Monday.
Newcastle posted a tribute to the English footballer.
“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Kevin Keegan, one of the most iconic, influential and deeply loved figures in our club's history," the Premier League club said in a statement.
"As a player, he brought world-class talent, ambition and belief to St James' Park, helping to transform perceptions of what Newcastle United could be. As a manager, he ignited our city. Kevin gave supporters hope and pride, and led a team whose style, spirit and passion captured the imagination of football fans around the world."
Kevin Keegan, 1951-2026 👑 pic.twitter.com/ce1Dtt5j4x— Newcastle United (@NUFC) July 20, 2026
Also, his family confirmed the death of the footballer.
"It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75," his family said in a statement quoted by British media.
"The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments."
Keegan's family and Newcastle had made it public in January that the two-time Ballon d'Or winner was going through cancer treatment without disclosing any of the details of the illness. The footballer himself confirmed in June that he had stage four cancer.
An outpouring of love for King Kev from those who knew him so well.— Newcastle United (@NUFC) July 20, 2026
Liverpool’s poster boy and two-time Ballon d'Or winner
Keegan, who was nicknamed 'King Kev' and 'Mighty Mouse', resumed his senior club football career with Scunthorpe United in 1968. Thanks to his talent, Liverpool spotted him in 1971 and signed his services.
For Liverpool, he played 323 matches, scoring 100 goals during six seasons at Anfield. With the club, he won three First Division titles, the FA Cup, two UEFA Cups and the 1977 European Cup before being transferred to the German club Hamburg.
Keegan peaked even further in winning the Ballon d'Or in 1978 and 1979. He is the only British player to win the prestigious award two times. He then returned to English soil to play for Southampton and Newcastle United before bidding farewell in 1984 at the age of 33.
For the England national team, he scored 21 goals in 63 appearances from 1972 to 1982. He captained the national side in 31 matches.
Keegan’s managerial career
Keegan kicked off his managerial career in 1992 and made Newcastle one strong contenders for the English league title. His side was very close to securing the 1995-96 Premier League title before Manchester United surpassed them in the closing weeks of the competition.
Keegan managed Newcastle till 1997, and then had a brief spell with Fulham. As England manager, he won seven out of the 18 matches in which he managed the team.
Keegan also managed Manchester City till 2005. He returned to Newcastle in 2008 but resigned after eight months due to a dispute over the club's transfer policy.