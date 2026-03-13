ETV Bharat / sports

Michael Vaughan Calls South Africa The Stupidest Team Of T20 World Cup 2026

“I tell you, who I think is the stupidest team of the tournament? South Africa. Because if South Africa had allowed the West Indies to beat them in the Super 8s, India would have been knocked out. I’m just saying – if they had cleared them out, the juggernaut that was coming would have stopped,” Vaughan said on the Stick to Cricket podcast.

Hyderabad: Former England captain Michael Vaughan has labelled South Africa as the stupidest team of the T20 World Cup 2026, which concluded recently. Vaughan also claimed that it was South Africa’s mistake which led to India winning the T20 World Cup. The former England skipper said that if South Africa had allowed West Indies to beat them, it would have been very difficult for India to enter the semis for the marquee tournament.

“By winning that game, they allowed the juggernaut to go on. India then beat Zimbabwe, then the West Indies in a kind of quarterfinal, and then England. South Africa had to play Zimbabwe next, and they even rested three players for that match," he added.

India lost to South Africa by 76 runs, which left Suryakumar Yadav in a tricky spot as they needed to beat Zimbabwe and the West Indies in the remaining fixtures. India defeated Zimbabwe, but were also keeping a close watch on the result of the South Africa vs West Indies clash in Ahmedabad. If the West Indies had beaten South Africa, India’s campaign would have been almost over. However, South Africa won, securing their spot in the semifinal and making the India vs West Indies clash a virtual quarterfinal.

India won the match and went on to win the tournament. Vaughan also added that the most effective way to win a World Cup is to eliminate the best team in the competition.

"Look, these things shouldn’t happen and usually don’t happen. I’m just saying that if you want to win a World Cup, the best way is to eliminate the best team early,” Vaughan said.