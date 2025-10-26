ETV Bharat / sports

'People Are Waiting For Them To Fail': Kaif backs Rohit, Virat For 2027 World Cup

India's Rohit Sharma, left, celebrates his century with teammate Virat Kohli during the third ODI cricket match between India and Australia in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif has expressed strong support for Indian batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, asserting that certain 'selectors' are waiting for the duo to "fail" to axe the star-studded pair from the ODI setup ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

While highlighting the narrative that has been built against Rohit and Virat, Kaif feels they are a "must" in the squad for the showpiece tournament on South Africa's fast tracks due to their experience. Virat and Rohit have pulled the plug on their T20I and Test careers, leaving ODIs as the only format where spectators can tune in to witness their masterclass.

Before Virat and Rohit's return to the international circuit in the three ODIs in Australia, speculation had been building heavily about their retirement. Their flop show on Perth's green top added fuel to the fire. Virat registered his second consecutive duck in Adelaide, while Rohit's 73(97) was deemed to be rustic.

However, on Saturday, Rohit and Virat turned back the clock, delivering a vintage special with their refined strokeplay to silence their critics. After captain Shubman Gill underwhelmingly fell on 26-ball 24, Virat and Rohit dismantled Australia's attack to gun down the 237-run target and steer India to an emphatic 9-wicket win.