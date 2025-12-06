ETV Bharat / sports

Kirti Azad Blames Excessive T20 Cricket For India's Home Whitewash In Tests

Jaipur: Former India all-rounder Kirti Azad on Saturday blamed excessive T20 cricket and flat tracks for India's whitewash by South Africa in the recently concluded 2-Test match series. Azad also hit out at the Board of Control for Cricket in India and ICC Chairman Jay Shah for India's poor performance in the longest format of the game.

India, led by Shubman Gill, lost to South Africa in the series opener at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and then lost the second Test under Rishabh Pant at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati.

Before this loss, in 2024, India were whitewashed by New Zealand at home, 0-3. Speaking to reporters here, Kirti Azad, a member of the 1983 ODI World Cup-winning team, said, "The Board (BCCI) has a lot of money, and they earn yearly Rs 40,000 crore. The way things are being manipulated, that is being seen, what happens in the selection."

Azad also spoke at the Jaigarh Heritage Festival, which is being held in the Pink City. "The teams come from outside and defeat us on spinning wickets (pitches), last year New Zealand defeated us and this year South Africa. There are no more players who can play long innings (in Tests)," rued Azad, who was a right-handed batter and an off-spinner.

Azad, who played seven Tests and 25 ODIs, added, "If you see recently, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma took retirement from Tests. Before that, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were dropped (from the Test team). These were players of the long run. There was R Ashwin, who bowled long spells," he said.