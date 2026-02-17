ETV Bharat / sports

Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar Amongst 14 International Captains Appeal Pakistan Government For Medical Care Of Imran Khan

Hyderabad: Amidst the emerging reports around Pakistan cricket legend Imran Khan’s medical condition in custody, several prominent cricketers have issued a formal appeal to the government of Pakistan to address concerns around his health. The list includes the likes of former Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev. They have requested the Pakistan government to address the concerns around his health and that he should be given fair medical treatment by the authorities.

The former Pakistan skipper, who led to their sole ODI World Cup win in 1992, has been in jail since August 2023. His party, Tehreek-e-Insaf, has claimed that the cases against him relating to corruption are politically motivated. Reports which surfaced last week claimed that the ex-cricketer has lot his vision significantly in the right eye.