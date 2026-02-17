Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar Amongst 14 International Captains Appeal Pakistan Government For Medical Care Of Imran Khan
Some reports surfaced last week that Imran Khan lost significant vision in his right eye in custody.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST|
Updated : February 17, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amidst the emerging reports around Pakistan cricket legend Imran Khan’s medical condition in custody, several prominent cricketers have issued a formal appeal to the government of Pakistan to address concerns around his health. The list includes the likes of former Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev. They have requested the Pakistan government to address the concerns around his health and that he should be given fair medical treatment by the authorities.
The former Pakistan skipper, who led to their sole ODI World Cup win in 1992, has been in jail since August 2023. His party, Tehreek-e-Insaf, has claimed that the cases against him relating to corruption are politically motivated. Reports which surfaced last week claimed that the ex-cricketer has lot his vision significantly in the right eye.
"As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan's stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon," the cricketers said in a joint statement.
"We respectfully urge the Government of Pakistan to ensure that Imran Khan receives: Immediate, adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of his choosing to address his reported health issues, Humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards, including regular visits by close family members, Fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance."
More to follow…