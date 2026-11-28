Former Bangladesh Captain Mushfiqur Rahim To Retire In February
Mushfiqur Rahim will retire from international cricket after the conclusion of the first Test of the two-match series against England in February next year
By PTI
Published : November 28, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Dhaka: Former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim will retire from international cricket after the conclusion of the first Test of the two-match series against England at home in February next year, BCB president Tamim Iqbal announced here on Saturday.
The 39-year-old Rahim has already retired from the ODI and T20I formats. He featured in 108 Tests over his two-decade career, scoring 7,062 runs, including 14 hundreds and 30 fifties. He is Bangladesh's highest run-getter in Test cricket.
Bangladesh's home Test series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27. The first match will be played at Mirpur.
Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Iqbal, who shared a significant part of his international career with Rahim, made the announcement at a press briefing here.
"Mushfiqur Rahim is going to retire after the first Test against England," Tamim said.
"He informed me about this decision some days ago. I have spoken to him regularly afterwards. I told him to hold a press conference to announce it by himself. He has been a great servant of Bangladesh cricket. I wanted to make the announcement properly. But on Mushfiq's request, he asked me to announce this."
Rahim started his Test career at Lord's in 2005, scoring 19 and 3 on his debut.
The wicketkeeper-batter also helped take Bangladesh to greater heights in the longest format. Under his leadership, the side won its first-ever Tests against England and Australia.
In 2013, Mushfiqur became the first Bangladesh men's batter to hit a double hundred in Tests. His tally of 14 Test tons is also the most by a men's player from Bangladesh.
In November 2025, Mushfiqur became the first Bangladeshi to play 100 Test matches, marking the occasion with a century against Ireland.
He also joined the elite group of batters to score a hundred in their 100th Test.
Earlier this month, he became the first Bangladeshi batter to reach 7,000 Test runs during the series against West Indies. PTI PDS PDS UNG