ETV Bharat / sports

Former Bangladesh Captain Mushfiqur Rahim To Retire In February

Dhaka: Former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim will retire from international cricket after the conclusion of the first Test of the two-match series against England at home in February next year, BCB president Tamim Iqbal announced here on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Rahim has already retired from the ODI and T20I formats. He featured in 108 Tests over his two-decade career, scoring 7,062 runs, including 14 hundreds and 30 fifties. He is Bangladesh's highest run-getter in Test cricket.

Bangladesh's home Test series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27. The first match will be played at Mirpur.

Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Iqbal, who shared a significant part of his international career with Rahim, made the announcement at a press briefing here.

"Mushfiqur Rahim is going to retire after the first Test against England," Tamim said.

"He informed me about this decision some days ago. I have spoken to him regularly afterwards. I told him to hold a press conference to announce it by himself. He has been a great servant of Bangladesh cricket. I wanted to make the announcement properly. But on Mushfiq's request, he asked me to announce this."