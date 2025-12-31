ETV Bharat / sports

Former Australian Cricketer Damien Martyn Is In Serious Condition In A Gold Coast Hospital

Brisbane: Former cricketer Damien Martyn, who played 67 test matches for Australia, is in a serious condition in a Gold Coast hospital south of Brisbane, Australian media reported Wednesday. The 54-year-old former right-hand batter had fallen ill in recent days, with Nine Newspapers reporting he is in an induced coma and fighting a bout of meningitis.

“Lots of love and prayers sending (at) damienmartyn way. Keep strong and fighting legend. Love to the family,” former test teammate Darren Lehmann wrote on social media. A spokesperson for Gold Coast Health said that Martyn “remains in a serious condition at the Gold Coast University Hospital.”

Speaking to News Corp., close friend and former Australian test wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist said: “He is getting the best of treatment and (Martyn’s partner) Amanda and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes.” Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg wished Martyn a quick recovery.