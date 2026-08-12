ETV Bharat / sports

Former Australia All-Rounder Named Portugal Captain For T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Hyderabad: After making his last international appearance for Australia in 2021, Moises Henriques is set to return to the global stage. The former Australia all-rounder will captain Portugal in the T20 World Cup qualifiers. Henriques comes with a handy experience of playing four Tests, 16 ODIs and 24 T20Is for the Australian national team. He will lead Portugal’s 14-member squad at the T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier C in Finland.

The 39-year-old’s Portugal connection comes from his birthplace, as he was born in Madeira, a Portuguese island. Notably, it is also the birthplace of the Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Henriques’ family moved to Australia when he was a young child, and the all-rounder spent his long domestic career in the country while playing for New South Wales and the Sydney Sixers.

Henriques stepped away from Australian domestic cricket last month, but he will continue being part of the overseas leagues. He will feature for Glasgow Cosmic in teh inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League.

Portugal are grouped together with Israel, Germany, Greece and Czechia in Group B. The 37th-ranked team in the T20 format will aim to dish out an impressive performance in the tournament that will be played from August 14 to 21. The group winners will face in the final of the competition on August 21.