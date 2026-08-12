Former Australia All-Rounder Named Portugal Captain For T20 World Cup Qualifiers
After making his last international appearance in 2021, Moises Henriques will be back on the international stage, but for a different country this time.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 9:59 AM IST
Hyderabad: After making his last international appearance for Australia in 2021, Moises Henriques is set to return to the global stage. The former Australia all-rounder will captain Portugal in the T20 World Cup qualifiers. Henriques comes with a handy experience of playing four Tests, 16 ODIs and 24 T20Is for the Australian national team. He will lead Portugal’s 14-member squad at the T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier C in Finland.
The 39-year-old’s Portugal connection comes from his birthplace, as he was born in Madeira, a Portuguese island. Notably, it is also the birthplace of the Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Henriques’ family moved to Australia when he was a young child, and the all-rounder spent his long domestic career in the country while playing for New South Wales and the Sydney Sixers.
Brother became the captain of the Portugal team at the age of 39!— Signature of Cricket ! (@BabajiSutar3) August 11, 2026
Moises Henriques, the former Australia all-rounder who was born in Madeira (same place as Cristiano Ronaldo), has been named captain of Portugal for their T20 World Cup qualification campaign.
The 39-year-old… pic.twitter.com/D05LCYXIb4
Henriques stepped away from Australian domestic cricket last month, but he will continue being part of the overseas leagues. He will feature for Glasgow Cosmic in teh inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League.
Portugal are grouped together with Israel, Germany, Greece and Czechia in Group B. The 37th-ranked team in the T20 format will aim to dish out an impressive performance in the tournament that will be played from August 14 to 21. The group winners will face in the final of the competition on August 21.
The winner of the summit clash will then advance into the European regional final, where Scotland, Jersey and Denmark will already be waiting to fight for their spots, with their spots already booked. The top two teams from the regional qualifier will progress into the global qualifier for the T20 World Cup 2028, which will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
Apart from Henrique's international experience adding to the strength of the team, they have former Sussex, Auckland and Wellington wicketkeeper-batter Craig Cachopa. The team also features Cameron Shekleton, who has played for South Africa A and so has experience of playing with the top players in the game at the junior level.
Henriques has taken over the leadership role from Carlos Nunes, who is also in the squad. Portugal will resume their campaign on August 14 with the fixture against Israel. The team will later lock horns with Germany, Greece and Czechia on August 15, 17 and 20, respectively.
Portugal squad for T20 WC qualifiers
Moises Henriques (capt), Christopher de Freitas, Craig Cachopa, Rahulkumar Hashu, Edward Fleming, Jeremy Martins, Siraj Ullah Khadem, Dhavalkumar Norotam (wk), Hardeep Khuttan, Jordan Netto, Carlos Nunes, Sebastian de Oliveira, Upen Shantu, Cameron Shekleton.