Ex-Australia Cricketer David Warner Pleads Guilty To Drink Driving, Might Face 9-Month Jail Time
Australia batter David Warner has pleaded guilty to a drink-driving charge in Sydney and could face severe punishment for his act.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 12:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former Australia cricketer and Sydney Thunder captain David Warner has pleaded guilty to a drink-driving offence in Sydney, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo. The former Australia cricketer did not appear before the court, but his lawyer Bobby Hill accepted the charges on his behalf at Waverley Local Court on Wednesday. Under New South Wales law, a first-offence mid-range PCA conviction can result in a maximum penalty of nine months' imprisonment and fines reaching A$2,200. Also, it might result in an automatic driving disqualification of six to 12 months.
The charges against him were imposed after an incident on Easter Sunday. The former Australia opener was stopped by police in Sydney's eastern suburbs. He tested positive for alcohol during the breath test. The incident didn’t end there. The 39-year-old was subsequently taken to Maroubra Police Station for further testing, and his blood alcohol concentration was measured at 0.104. Notably, the legal limit is 0.052, and so his reading showed a huge deviation from the permissible limit.
🚨 David Warner Admits to Drink-Driving Charge again 🚨— manzur shaban (@Manzurshaban123) July 22, 2026
- David Warner has admitted to a drink-driving charge following an incident in April 2026.
- Warner's blood alcohol concentration was reportedly 0.104, more than twice the legal limit in New South Wales.
- He has… pic.twitter.com/UsKCV4ylhi
"The parties are in discussion about the facts," Hill said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.
Hill had stated in May that Warner admits that the whole incident stemmed from his reckless decision.
"He knows what he did was wrong. He accepts that was a reckless decision, a foolish decision to get in his car instead of taking an Uber,” he had said back then.
"It's not a crime to have a glass of wine on the day of the Lord's resurrection. In fact, some would consider that completely appropriate," he told reporters, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "His crime is, as I said, choosing a foolish plan A instead of a plan B."
New South Wales government has launched an initiative with a focus on raising awareness about the dangers of drink-driving. Big Bash League franchises Sydney Thunder, along with the Sydney Sixers and the New South Wales Blues, are part of the initiative launched by the government of New South Wales.
Warner had recently taken part in the Pakistan Super League, captaining Karachi Kings. He was travelling home in the Easter period after the team finished sixth in the points table.
The 39-year-old suffered a tragedy in 2018 when he was handed a lifetime ban from holding leadership roles after his involvement in a ball-tampering scandal during the Test series against South Africa. However, the sanction was lifted in 2024, which cleared his way to becoming captain of Sydney Thunder soon.