ETV Bharat / sports

Ex-Australia Cricketer David Warner Pleads Guilty To Drink Driving, Might Face 9-Month Jail Time

Hyderabad: Former Australia cricketer and Sydney Thunder captain David Warner has pleaded guilty to a drink-driving offence in Sydney, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo. The former Australia cricketer did not appear before the court, but his lawyer Bobby Hill accepted the charges on his behalf at Waverley Local Court on Wednesday. Under New South Wales law, a first-offence mid-range PCA conviction can result in a maximum penalty of nine months' imprisonment and fines reaching A$2,200. Also, it might result in an automatic driving disqualification of six to 12 months.

The charges against him were imposed after an incident on Easter Sunday. The former Australia opener was stopped by police in Sydney's eastern suburbs. He tested positive for alcohol during the breath test. The incident didn’t end there. The 39-year-old was subsequently taken to Maroubra Police Station for further testing, and his blood alcohol concentration was measured at 0.104. Notably, the legal limit is 0.052, and so his reading showed a huge deviation from the permissible limit.

"The parties are in discussion about the facts," Hill said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Hill had stated in May that Warner admits that the whole incident stemmed from his reckless decision.