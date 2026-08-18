Former Australian Cricketer David Warner Convicted And Fined In Drink Driving Incident
Former Australian cricketer David Warner was fined 1500 Australian dollars for a drink-driving incident.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former Australian star batter David Warner has been found guilty of drink-driving. Consequently, the court has imposed a fine on him and ordered the use of an interlock device for his vehicle.
A Sydney court handed down the sentence after Warner pleaded guilty. He was fined 1,500 Australian dollars (approximately 1,01,912 Indian rupees).
It is worth noting that on April 5, during a random breath test in Sydney's eastern suburbs. Warner was charged with driving with an alcohol level more than double the legal limit. Last month, he was admitted to the drink-driving charge in the Sydney court.
During the court hearing, David Warner's lawyer, Owais Ahmed, requested the court not to convict him. He stated that Warner's transgression had been covered by the global media, resulting in damage to his financial contracts.
Warner was arrested while returning home from Pakistan for the Easter break; he had been captaining the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). However, following the allegations, he had returned to Pakistan to continue his PSL campaign.
Given the minor nature of the offence, Awais also questioned the police's decision to issue a press release regarding Warner's arrest. The lawyer remarked, "This led to a great deal of criticism from the media."
Judge Clare Farnan noted that there was evidence of cruel comments being made on social media about Warner and his wife, Candice Warner. However, she stated that the primary consideration in the sentencing decision was deterring drunk driving, and the offence was aggravated by the fact that children were present in the car at the time.
Under the court's order, David Warner is now required to use an interlock device to drive. He will only be permitted to drive after obtaining the necessary license for the interlock device and having it installed in his vehicle. This device prevents the car from starting if it detects alcohol in the driver's system.