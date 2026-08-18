ETV Bharat / sports

Former Australian Cricketer David Warner Convicted And Fined In Drink Driving Incident

Hyderabad: Former Australian star batter David Warner has been found guilty of drink-driving. Consequently, the court has imposed a fine on him and ordered the use of an interlock device for his vehicle.

A Sydney court handed down the sentence after Warner pleaded guilty. He was fined 1,500 Australian dollars (approximately 1,01,912 Indian rupees).

It is worth noting that on April 5, during a random breath test in Sydney's eastern suburbs. Warner was charged with driving with an alcohol level more than double the legal limit. Last month, he was admitted to the drink-driving charge in the Sydney court.

During the court hearing, David Warner's lawyer, Owais Ahmed, requested the court not to convict him. He stated that Warner's transgression had been covered by the global media, resulting in damage to his financial contracts.