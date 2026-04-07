Ex-Arsenal And Juventus Footballer Aaron Ramsey Retires At 35
Aaron Ramsey drew curtains on his football career, bringing an end to a 20-year stint that saw him represent top clubs like Arsenal and Juventus.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has announced his retirement from professional football with immediate effect. The move brings an end to his 20-year career. The 35-year-old midfielder announced his retirement after a final stint with Pumas UNAM in Liga MX in Mexico last year.
His statement marks a career that saw Ramsey representing some of the top clubs around the world.
"This has not been an easy decision to make. After a lot of consideration, I have decided to retire from football. Firstly, I want to start with Wales. It has been my privilege to wear the Welsh shirt and experience so many incredible moments in it. It would not have been possible without the incredible support of all the managers I have played under and the staff who have helped me,” Ramsey said in a statement.
"To the Red Wall, you have been there through thick and thin. You have been there through the highs and lows, and you have been an essential and indispensable part of our success. I can't thank you enough. We've been through everything together, and it's been an honour to represent you. Diolch," he added.
Diolch / Thank you. Onto the next chapter 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/OmJzyZ3lkv— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) April 7, 2026
The Welsh midfielder earned 86 caps for the country and scored 23 goals for them. Notably, he played a key role for Wales in their run to the semifinal of the UEFA Euro 2016.
He commenced his professional journey with Cardiff City before rising to fame with Arsenal. Across 11 seasons with the club, he has won three FA Cups and was twice named Player of the Season. He then moved to Juventus in 2019 and also had stints with Rangers and OGC Nice.
Why did Ramsey move to Mexico for his final tenure?
The 35-year-old moved to Pumas UNAM in Liga MX to maintain his fitness and competitive form. It was his last attempt to make a contention for a place in the Welsh national team.
How might Ramsey’s retirement affect the Welsh national side?
Ramsey’s departure from professional football will mean that the Welsh side will be without one of their most influential modern leaders. His retirement will leave a void in the midfield as he was one of the key playmakers in the lineup.