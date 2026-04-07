ETV Bharat / sports

Ex-Arsenal And Juventus Footballer Aaron Ramsey Retires At 35

Hyderabad: Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has announced his retirement from professional football with immediate effect. The move brings an end to his 20-year career. The 35-year-old midfielder announced his retirement after a final stint with Pumas UNAM in Liga MX in Mexico last year.

His statement marks a career that saw Ramsey representing some of the top clubs around the world.

"This has not been an easy decision to make. After a lot of consideration, I have decided to retire from football. Firstly, I want to start with Wales. It has been my privilege to wear the Welsh shirt and experience so many incredible moments in it. It would not have been possible without the incredible support of all the managers I have played under and the staff who have helped me,” Ramsey said in a statement.

"To the Red Wall, you have been there through thick and thin. You have been there through the highs and lows, and you have been an essential and indispensable part of our success. I can't thank you enough. We've been through everything together, and it's been an honour to represent you. Diolch," he added.