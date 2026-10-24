ETV Bharat / sports

Ex-Army Commando Sets New World Record By Performing 670 Push-ups In 1 Hour

Jaipur: Former army commando Himmat Singh Rathore has set a new world record by performing 670 push-ups in one hour.

With one leg in the air, 27.2 kg of weight on his back, and a 60-minute race against the clock, Himmat set a new world record.

On Saturday, at Bhawani Niketan College in Jaipur, he surpassed the previous records held by Pakistan’s Amin Ahmed Bodla (534 push-ups) and India’s Rohtash Chaudhary (645 push-ups). Rishi Nath, a representative from Guinness World Records, presented him with the certificate. Rajasthan’s Sports Minister, Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, was also present at the event.

Himmat said that the achievement was the result of a year of "preparation, a disciplined diet, and unwavering commitment." For him, the discipline in the army helped him achieve the feat.

Earlier, on November 9, 2024, in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Chaudhary had completed 645 valid push-ups.

"It required a focus on regular exercise, a disciplined diet, and consistent practice," Himmat said about his achievement. "Achieving any major goal requires more than just physical strength; one must also possess an equally strong mind."

Guinness World Record Certificate

Rishi Nath, the Guinness World Records representative, presented the official record certificate to the former army commando. While handing over the certificate, he explained that Himmat set the record by completing "670 push-ups in one hour, with a 60-pound weight on his back and one leg raised."

He added that adherence to established rules and the count of valid push-ups are crucial to qualify for the record.

Who Is Himmat Singh?

Himmat started with Rajputana Rifles as a rifleman in 2003. Following a stint in Delhi, he was posted at Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, where he took part in "Operation Rakshak." Earlier, during his service, he was also deployed along the China border in Doklam.