Ex-Army Commando Sets New World Record By Performing 670 Push-ups In 1 Hour
Himmat Singh Rathore surpassed the previous records held by Pakistan’s Amin Ahmed Bodla and India’s Rohtash Chaudhary.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST|
Updated : October 24, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
Jaipur: Former army commando Himmat Singh Rathore has set a new world record by performing 670 push-ups in one hour.
With one leg in the air, 27.2 kg of weight on his back, and a 60-minute race against the clock, Himmat set a new world record.
On Saturday, at Bhawani Niketan College in Jaipur, he surpassed the previous records held by Pakistan’s Amin Ahmed Bodla (534 push-ups) and India’s Rohtash Chaudhary (645 push-ups). Rishi Nath, a representative from Guinness World Records, presented him with the certificate. Rajasthan’s Sports Minister, Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, was also present at the event.
Himmat said that the achievement was the result of a year of "preparation, a disciplined diet, and unwavering commitment." For him, the discipline in the army helped him achieve the feat.
Earlier, on November 9, 2024, in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Chaudhary had completed 645 valid push-ups.
"It required a focus on regular exercise, a disciplined diet, and consistent practice," Himmat said about his achievement. "Achieving any major goal requires more than just physical strength; one must also possess an equally strong mind."
Guinness World Record Certificate
Rishi Nath, the Guinness World Records representative, presented the official record certificate to the former army commando. While handing over the certificate, he explained that Himmat set the record by completing "670 push-ups in one hour, with a 60-pound weight on his back and one leg raised."
He added that adherence to established rules and the count of valid push-ups are crucial to qualify for the record.
Who Is Himmat Singh?
Himmat started with Rajputana Rifles as a rifleman in 2003. Following a stint in Delhi, he was posted at Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, where he took part in "Operation Rakshak." Earlier, during his service, he was also deployed along the China border in Doklam.
Following his retirement from the Army in 2020, he continued his work in the fields of fitness and youth training. He provided free training to young people on a ground located on Kalwar Road in Jaipur, helping them prepare for recruitment into the armed forces.
Due to his mentorship, some 100 youth have been selected in the armed forces, while he has been training another 30.
Other Feats
This is not the first time that Himmat has set a milestone. Earlier, in 2024, he completed a challenge involving the continuous climbing and descending of stairs at the Khatipura overpass in Jaipur.
According to the India Book of Records, he climbed 43,200 steps and descended an equal number, totaling 86,400 steps, in 19 hours, 46 minutes, and 16 seconds. The achievement was officially recorded on April 1, 2024. Furthermore, Himmat has also successfully climbed Mount Everest.
Praise For Himmat Singh
Earlier at the push-up event, Rajasthan’s Sports Minister, Colonel Rajyavardhan, praised Himmat's hard work. He noted that such achievements are "aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Fit India' campaign," to inspire the youth toward fitness.
Rajyavardhan said that he would recommend that Himmat be appointed as a brand ambassador for the 'Fit India' movement.
"The achievement of completing 670 push-ups in one hour, surpassing the previous mark of 645, serves as an inspiration for the youth. No milestone is reached in a single day. Rather, it is the result of months of hard work and consistent daily efforts."
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