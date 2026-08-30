Women's Asia Cup 2026 | Deepti Sharma Would Be India's Trump Card, Feels Keerthi Viswanadha
As India begins their campaign in the Women's Asia Cup, Keerthi Vishwanadha spoke to ETV Bharat's Nikhil Bapat in an exclusive interview.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 10:27 AM IST
Hyderabad: Former cricketer and noted Telugu commentator Keerthi Viswanadha believes that all-rounder Deepti Sharma would be India women's trump for the Women's Asia Cup 2026, which is being played in the United Arab Emirates.
The Indian Women's Team takes on minnows Thailand in their lung opener later in the day.
Speaking exclusively with ETV Bharat, Sony Sports Commentator Keerthi said, "Especially from my side, I would rate India's bowling attack very high. What I like is the variety they have, experience, pace. And a quality spin, and different options we have to use according to the match situation.”
“In T20s, it's not just about taking wickets; controlling the scoring rate also becomes equally important, and winning key phases becomes equally important. I feel the middle-overs could be a very important phase for India, particularly with the quality of the spin they have. If I have to pick one Trump card, I would go with Deepti Sharma,” she elaborated.
For the record, 29-year-old Deepti has played a staggering 149 T20Is, picking 168 wickets and scoring 1270 runs.
She said Deepti brings in tremendous value and can contribute in all three departments – batting, bowling and fielding.
“Her ability to control the mid-overs, pick up important wickets, and also contribute with the bat makes her a very important player in India,” said Keerthi.
She also noted that Deepti, “who is very clever”, adapts to the conditions very fast and that is an added advantage.
She also feels that the Indian team led by Harmanpreet Kaur are the favourites to win the marquee tournament though Sri Lanka are defending champions.
"I would rate the chances of the Indian Women's Team very highly. They come into the Asia Cup as one of the strongest sides with the confidence of recent success and a good blend of experience. They also possess young talent," she said.
She also asserted that India was the most successful team in the history of the Asia Cup. "From the cricketing point of view, India has the biggest advantage when it comes to depth and versatility. They have quality options in batting and genuine all-rounders," Keerthi said.
"India also has a varied bowling attack, which gives the captain flexibility to adapt to conditions and match situations," she said.
India do not have the services of star batter Jemimah Rodrigues, and Keerthi feels the absence of the Mumbaikar is a setback to the team.
"Pratika Rawal provides another option in the squad. Overall, India has every chance to win the tournament, but they need to execute well rather than rely only on their reputation."
She feels that replacing Jemimah is not going to be easy. “You cannot replace Jemimah with one player alone, and it needs a collective effort. But I feel India has enough quality and depth to manage it,” she quipped.
She also said pacer Renuka Singh Thakur would make an impact with the new ball.
India also plays arch-rivals Pakistan and Keerthi feels that the Women in Blue, coached by former Mumbai stalwart Amol Muzumdar, are more experienced.
“Yeah, I would say that India certainly go into the contest as the strongest and more experienced side. India will have to execute well rather than take anything for granted,” she quipped.
“So, yeah, India, the superior side on paper, but the India-Pakistan game is never won on paper. The team that handles the pressure better and executes its skills under pressure will have the advantage on that day,” she said.
Finally asked to predict the finalists, pat came the reply, “India and Sri Lanka and India will take the Cup home.”