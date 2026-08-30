ETV Bharat / sports

Women's Asia Cup 2026 | Deepti Sharma Would Be India's Trump Card, Feels Keerthi Viswanadha

Hyderabad: Former cricketer and noted Telugu commentator Keerthi Viswanadha believes that all-rounder Deepti Sharma would be India women's trump for the Women's Asia Cup 2026, which is being played in the United Arab Emirates.

The Indian Women's Team takes on minnows Thailand in their lung opener later in the day.

Speaking exclusively with ETV Bharat, Sony Sports Commentator Keerthi said, "Especially from my side, I would rate India's bowling attack very high. What I like is the variety they have, experience, pace. And a quality spin, and different options we have to use according to the match situation.”

“In T20s, it's not just about taking wickets; controlling the scoring rate also becomes equally important, and winning key phases becomes equally important. I feel the middle-overs could be a very important phase for India, particularly with the quality of the spin they have. If I have to pick one Trump card, I would go with Deepti Sharma,” she elaborated.

For the record, 29-year-old Deepti has played a staggering 149 T20Is, picking 168 wickets and scoring 1270 runs.

She said Deepti brings in tremendous value and can contribute in all three departments – batting, bowling and fielding.

“Her ability to control the mid-overs, pick up important wickets, and also contribute with the bat makes her a very important player in India,” said Keerthi.

She also noted that Deepti, “who is very clever”, adapts to the conditions very fast and that is an added advantage.

She also feels that the Indian team led by Harmanpreet Kaur are the favourites to win the marquee tournament though Sri Lanka are defending champions.

"I would rate the chances of the Indian Women's Team very highly. They come into the Asia Cup as one of the strongest sides with the confidence of recent success and a good blend of experience. They also possess young talent," she said.