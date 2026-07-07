Former Afghanistan Cricket Shapoor Zadran Passes Away After Prolonged Illness
Shapoor Zadran, who was battling an illness in Delhi, passed away on Tuesday.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former Afghansitan cricket Shappor Zadran passed away on Tuesday at the age of 38 after a long battle with an illness. He had been undergoing treatment in Delhi for a long time. Afghanistan Cricket Board offered condolences after the demise of the left-arm pacer.
"With profound grief and deep sorrow, the Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran," the Afghanistan Cricket Board posted.
Zadran had been battling Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a severe immune system disorder that can damage multiple organs. He first fell ill last October, and the doctors in Afghanistan advised him to get treated in India. He then arrived in India in January to get the treatment for the rare disease he suffered.
إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 7, 2026
With profound grief and deep sorrow, the Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran.
Shapoor Zadran was one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, whose dedication,… pic.twitter.com/iPIAJ6HLkq
He was one of the best bowlers in Afghanistan cricket and played a crucial role in the team’s progress at the international stage. Zadran played 80 international matches, taking 80 wickets. He featured in 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is for the national side, taking 43 and 37 wickets respectively. He was also part of the team in three ICC T20 World Cups in his international career that lasted from 2009 to 2020.
Afghanistan cricket board pays tribute
The Afghanistan cricket board offered condolscenses to the cricketer.
"With profound grief and deep sorrow, the Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran," the statement from the board read.
"Shapoor Zadran was one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, whose dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment played a vital role in the rise and development of the game in our country. He was among the proud cricketers who stood at the heart of Afghanistan’s early cricket journey and helped build the path that brought Afghan cricket to the international stage."