ETV Bharat / sports

Former Afghanistan Cricket Shapoor Zadran Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Hyderabad: Former Afghansitan cricket Shappor Zadran passed away on Tuesday at the age of 38 after a long battle with an illness. He had been undergoing treatment in Delhi for a long time. Afghanistan Cricket Board offered condolences after the demise of the left-arm pacer.

"With profound grief and deep sorrow, the Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran," the Afghanistan Cricket Board posted.

Zadran had been battling Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a severe immune system disorder that can damage multiple organs. He first fell ill last October, and the doctors in Afghanistan advised him to get treated in India. He then arrived in India in January to get the treatment for the rare disease he suffered.