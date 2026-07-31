ETV Bharat / sports

Former AC Milan Captain Franco Baresi, One Of Italy's Most Acclaimed Defenders, Dies At 66

FILE - Former AC Milan player Franco Baresi poses before presentation of the 2018/19 Serie A calendar in Milan, Italy, on July 26, 2018. ( AP )

Milan: Franco Baresi, the former AC Milan captain who was one of Italy's most acclaimed defenders, has died. He was 66. His death was announced on Friday by Milan, the soccer club where he spent his entire 20-year playing career. No cause of death was given.

"The entire history of AC Milan is in tears," Milan said. In August 2025, Baresi underwent surgery to remove a pulmonary nodule and subsequently began a course of immunotherapy.

His last public appearance was at the opening ceremony for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in February, when along with former Inter Milan defender Giuseppe Bergomi, he carried the torch into the San Siro — the stadium he formerly played in.

"Announcing the loss of someone who embodied the heart and soul of AC Milan, is incredibly difficult," the club said. "But everyone at the club and all the Milanisti must live up to Franco Baresi's memory. We must be strong and gather every bit of energy, even at this saddest of times.

"His example and integrity will be forever etched into the Club's DNA, just as his iconic number 6 shirt is," Milan added. "The condolences AC Milan extends to Franco Baresi's family at such a difficult time are shared by every Rossonero, who feels this loss as their own."

Baresi was on Italy's team that won the World Cup in 1982.

"With the passing of Franco Baresi, Italy loses not only one of the greatest champions in its sports history, but also an example of loyalty, professionalism, and dedication," Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said on X.

One-club player

Baresi, who was widely regarded as one of the best defenders of all time, was a true one-club player. He progressed through the ranks at Milan and made his first team debut at the age of 17, in April 1978.

He chose to stay with Milan even after it was relegated to Serie B — for the second time in three seasons — in 1982, just before he helped Italy win the World Cup that summer, and was given the captaincy at the age of just 22.

Baresi made more than 700 appearances for the Rossoneri, captaining the team to global dominance in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

With Milan, Baresi won three Champions League trophies, six Serie A titles, two Intercontinental Cups, three European Supercups and four Italian Supercups.